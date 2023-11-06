Corbin Bleu Will Lead Reading of Lisa Peretti's WINGHAVEN PARK Musical

The cast will also include J. Robert Spencer, Alexandra Socha, and Autumn Hurlbert.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub Photo 1 Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub
Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 2 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Special Guests Jonathan Groff and Darre Photo 3 Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Jonathan Groff & Darren Criss
Exclusive Photos: Backstage With Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniv Photo 4 Exclusive: Backstage With Menzel & Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniversary

Corbin Bleu (Little Shop of Horrors, Kiss Me Kate, Holiday Inn, Godspell, In The Heights) will lead a closed industry reading of the new original musical, Winghaven Park, by Lisa Peretti. Gabriel Barre will direct.

Winghaven Park follows Hollywood starlet, Vera Webster, who returns to her sleepy childhood hometown of Vashon Island on a war bonds tour.  Set in the majestic Pacific Northwest against the backdrop of World War II, her three day trip turns into a journey of self discovery as she navigates an estranged sister, a long lost love, buried family secrets, and the pressures of a career on the cusp. 

The Broadway alum-filled cast also includes Tony Nominee J. Robert Spencer (Next to Normal, Jersey Boys), Alexandra Socha (Spring Awakening, Brighton Beach Memoirs, Head Over Heals), Autumn Hurlbert (Something Rotten: US Tour), Athena Paxos, Fred Berman, Bernard Dotson, Cicily Daniels, Donnie Kehr, Savidu Geevaratne, Michael Cash, Bart Shatto, Fernell Hogan, Tauren Hagans, Taylor Hadsell, and Sharone Sayegh.

Winghaven Park features book, music, and lyrics by Lisa Peretti.  Music direction, arrangements, and orchestrations are by Zachary Kellogg.  Andrew Neal will stage manage the reading, and casting is by Eisenberg/Beans Casting.  A developmental production of Winghaven Park was originally presented at Vashon Island’s Drama Dock Theatre Company in 2022.  This reading is executive produced by Louis Hobson, and associate produced by Hillary Dominguez. Tai Thompson serves as associate to Gabriel Barre, and will read stage directions.  

Lisa Peretti is quoted as saying: “Vashon is the island of my childhood -  an island of trees, birdsong, rocky beaches, and fields and orchards full of fruit each harvest season. There is something mysterious and romantic about an island, and I’m a hopeless romantic. I'm interested in the idea that love is costly, difficult.  Grief is the child of loss, and this musical is about how loss challenges, galvanizes, and shapes Vera, and this community”.



RELATED STORIES

1
GIRLS JUST WANT TO HAVE FUN to be Adapted Into a Musical Featuring 80s Hits Photo
GIRLS JUST WANT TO HAVE FUN to be Adapted Into a Musical Featuring 80s Hits

From the producers of Clue On Stage and Mystic Pizza: The New Musical comes the musical stage adaptation of the beloved cult classic story, GIRLS JUST WANT TO HAVE FUN.

2
Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress TROUBLE IN MIND Photo
Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND

Listen to an exclusive clip from Alice Childress' Trouble in Mind, performed by six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald.

3
Fierstein, Burstein, Kuhn & More Will Pay Tribute to Lyricist Sheldon Harnick Photo
Fierstein, Burstein, Kuhn & More Will Pay Tribute to Lyricist Sheldon Harnick

Harvey Fierstein, Danny Burstein, Judy Kuhn, and other Broadway luminaries will take part in a special tribute to the legendary Sheldon Harnick.

4
Leslie Odom Jr., Arielle Jacobs & More to Join The Drama League Gala Photo
Leslie Odom Jr., Arielle Jacobs & More to Join The Drama League Gala

Get ready for a night of incredible performances at The Drama League 'Embrace The Season' Gala. Join Leslie Odom Jr., Arielle Jacobs, and other talented artists as they take the stage for an unforgettable evening. Don't miss out on this star-studded event!

More Hot Stories For You

Season 2 of BANNED TOGETHER Podcast, Directed By Raul Esparza, to Feature Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, and MoreSeason 2 of BANNED TOGETHER Podcast, Directed By Raul Esparza, to Feature Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, and More
Amendment to Cut Funding to the National Endowment for the Arts Does Not PassAmendment to Cut Funding to the National Endowment for the Arts Does Not Pass
Video: Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOWVideo: Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 6th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 6th, 2023

Videos

Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub
Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND Video
Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Video
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
SPAMALOT
WICKED
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
MOULIN ROUGE!

Recommended For You