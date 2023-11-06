Corbin Bleu Will Lead Reading of Lisa Peretti's WINGHAVEN PARK Musical

Corbin Bleu (Little Shop of Horrors, Kiss Me Kate, Holiday Inn, Godspell, In The Heights) will lead a closed industry reading of the new original musical, Winghaven Park, by Lisa Peretti. Gabriel Barre will direct.

Winghaven Park follows Hollywood starlet, Vera Webster, who returns to her sleepy childhood hometown of Vashon Island on a war bonds tour. Set in the majestic Pacific Northwest against the backdrop of World War II, her three day trip turns into a journey of self discovery as she navigates an estranged sister, a long lost love, buried family secrets, and the pressures of a career on the cusp.

The Broadway alum-filled cast also includes Tony Nominee J. Robert Spencer (Next to Normal, Jersey Boys), Alexandra Socha (Spring Awakening, Brighton Beach Memoirs, Head Over Heals), Autumn Hurlbert (Something Rotten: US Tour), Athena Paxos, Fred Berman, Bernard Dotson, Cicily Daniels, Donnie Kehr, Savidu Geevaratne, Michael Cash, Bart Shatto, Fernell Hogan, Tauren Hagans, Taylor Hadsell, and Sharone Sayegh.

Winghaven Park features book, music, and lyrics by Lisa Peretti. Music direction, arrangements, and orchestrations are by Zachary Kellogg. Andrew Neal will stage manage the reading, and casting is by Eisenberg/Beans Casting. A developmental production of Winghaven Park was originally presented at Vashon Island’s Drama Dock Theatre Company in 2022. This reading is executive produced by Louis Hobson, and associate produced by Hillary Dominguez. Tai Thompson serves as associate to Gabriel Barre, and will read stage directions.

Lisa Peretti is quoted as saying: “Vashon is the island of my childhood - an island of trees, birdsong, rocky beaches, and fields and orchards full of fruit each harvest season. There is something mysterious and romantic about an island, and I’m a hopeless romantic. I'm interested in the idea that love is costly, difficult. Grief is the child of loss, and this musical is about how loss challenges, galvanizes, and shapes Vera, and this community”.