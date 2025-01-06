Contest: Win Tickets to See Kelli O'Hara in Concert at LA Opera

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Star of stage and screen Kelli O'Hara comes to Los Angeles for a one-night only concert on February 1. Enter to win a pair of tickets to the special performance!

One winner will receive a pair of tickets to see the Tony-winner at the historic Dorothy Chandler Pavilion for a one-night only concert. The seats will be in either Orchestra of the coveted Founders Circle section.

Join the celebrated Tony winner for a night of Broadway showtunes, including songs by Rodgers & Hammerstein, Sondheim, and more.

Submissions are open until January 24 at 11:59ET. No purchase necessary. Open to U.S. residents, 18+. The winner will be selected from the submissions.

About Kelli O'Hara

Kelli O'Hara has established herself as one of Broadway's greatest leading ladies. The Tony Award winner, Emmy and Grammy-nominated actress has appeared in twelve Broadway shows for which she has garnered eight Tony Award nominations. She won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, along with Grammy, Drama League and Outer Critics nominations for her portrayal of Anna Leonowens in The King and I.

O'Hara's other Broadway credits include Kiss Me Kate, The Bridges of Madison County, Nice Work if You Can Get It, South Pacific, The Pajama Game, The Light in the Piazza, Sweet Smell of Success, Follies, Dracula, and Jekyll & Hyde.

O'Hara recently completed a critically-acclaimed limited Broadway engagement of the new musical Days of Wine and Roses, which also garnered rave reviews during its Off-Broadway run at The Atlantic Theatre Company.

Contest Ends: January 25, 2025 at 12:01AM EST Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules