Constantine Maroulis To Perform At 5th Annual Night Of Magic Gala To Honor Local Children Battling Cancer

A Moment of Magic's (AMoM) 5th Annual Night of Magic Gala will take place on September 29th, 2022 at 7pm at the Museum of the City of New York.

Guests will enjoy a night of beautiful performances and speakers, specially curated auctions, delicious cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, and experience the museum galleries to help support the work A Moment of Magic does for vulnerable and underserved children.

The night will be hosted by celebrity MC, iHeartRadio host, and illusionist, Ryan Dutcher. The Niche, a Jersey City band, will be performing throughout the evening. Additionally, there will be special in person and virtual celebrity appearances, including an exclusive, live-in person performance by Tony-Nominated Constantine Maroulis!

A special portion of the evening will honor local children affected by pediatric cancer.

100% of the funds raised from this event benefit the work of A Moment of Magic Foundation. A Moment of Magic is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to improve the quality of life of vulnerable and underserved children and inspire them to be brave, strong, and fearless through fun and engaging social wellness activities. A Moment of Magic has proudly served more than 100,000 children since 2014.

Sponsors include Charles Schwab, the Walentas Foundation, Cigna, M&T Bank, and other partners featured at nightofmagicgala.org.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at nightofmagicgala.org.