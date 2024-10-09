Constantine Maroulis & More to Join ROCKERS ON BROADWAY at Sony Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ROCKERS ON BROADWAY has unveiled an updated list of talent for its 31st annual event themed “Back in Time” on Monday, October 28 at 8:00 PM at New York's Sony Hall. The concert will honor rock legend Huey Lewis and Peter Bradley, Jr. Additional performers will include Constantine Maroulis (Tony Award nominee for Rock of Ages, Jekyll & Hyde), Keirsten Hodgens (Six), Marissa Rosen (Water for Elephants, Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls), and Pomme Koch (The Band's Visit), in addition to Hadar Baron, Sam Graham, Emily Pandal, and Nick Prez. Singer/songwriter Alexa Ray Joel will be the evening's special guest.

Previously-announced performers will include James Carpinello (Little Shop of Horrors, Rock of Ages, Saturday Night Fever), Christine Dwyer (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Waitress, Wicked), Izabelle Gottfried (singer/songwriter), F. Michael Haynie (The Heart of Rock and Roll, Holler If Ya Hear Me, Wicked), Tamika Lawrence (The Heart of Rock and Roll; Caroline, or Change; Gettin' the Band Back Together), Donnie Kehr (The Who's Tommy, Jersey Boys, Billy Elliot), Lauren “Lolo” Pritchard (Spring Awakening), Daniel Quadrino (The Who's Tommy, Wicked), Ryann Redmond (Once Upon a One More Time, Frozen, Escape to Margaritaville), Max Sangerman (A Beautiful Noise), and Nik Walker (Spamalot, Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud). Jackie Romeo, from season 25 of NBC TV's “The Voice,” will also be a special guest.

Mr. Lewis, the Grammy Award-winning front man of the seminal band Huey Lewis and The News, will receive the “Lifetime Achievement Award.” Mr. Bradley, a longtime board member of The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation, is this year's “Ambassador of Rock” honoree.

At ROCKERS ON BROADWAY's “Back in Time,” we're rewinding the clock with a fresh twist on rock & roll! This year, we're spotlighting the infectious energy of Huey Lewis and other iconic artists who have seamlessly bridged the worlds of rock and Broadway. Join us for a dynamic evening filled with unforgettable hits and electrifying performances. Not only will you enjoy an amazing musical journey, but your participation will also support arts education – a cause that nurtures creativity and inspires future generations. Don't miss out on this night of rock and impact.

Proceeds will benefit a consortium of charities, including Broadway Bound Kids, Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS, The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation, The Felix Organization, Teen Cancer America, and The PATH Fund.

Cori Gardner, executive director of The PATH Fund, and Donnie Kehr, creator of ROCKERS ON BROADWAY,” comment: “We're really excited to announce this lineup of tremendous talent for this year's event. It's rare to have a roster of performers this diverse and talented. The audience is in a for a real treat on October 28.”

Huey Lewis's songs were featured in the Broadway musicals The Heart of Rock and Roll and Back to the Future last season. Peter Bradley, Jr. has been instrumental in developing The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation's songwriting retreats to nurture new talent in the music industry.