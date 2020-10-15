Conrad Ricamora Will Recur on THE RESIDENT Season Four

Ricamora plays Dr. Jake Wong, a handsome gay plastic surgeon.

"The King and I" Broadway star Conrad Ricamora has joined the cast of "The Resident" in its fourth season. Ricamora will play a recurring role on the FOX medical drama.

According to Deadline, Ricamora plays Dr. Jake Wong, a handsome gay plastic surgeon, and amateur singer-songwriter in his off hours. Jake used to be Dr. Bell's (Bruce Greenwood) stepson half a lifetime ago, but their relationship ended bitterly when Bell divorced his mother.

The Resident follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. Matt Czuchry, Emily Vancamp, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves and Morris Chestnut make up the ensemble cast.

Ricamora starred in "The King and I" on Broadway in the most recent revival. His Off Broadway and regional credits include Here Lies Love (Theatre World Award, Lortel nomination); Allegiance (Old Globe); Tartuffe, Woyzeck, FuddyMears (Clarence Brown Theatre); Romeo and Juliet (Utah Shakespeare Festival); The Taming of the Shrew (North Carolina Shakespeare Festival). He's perhaps best known for his role on "How to Get Away With Murder."

