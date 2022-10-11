Conductor Malcolm J. Merriweather Appointed As Director Of The New York Philharmonic Chorus

New York City-based conductor and baritone Malcolm J. Merriweather has been appointed as the director of the New York Philharmonic Chorus.

A newly-formed ensemble that is also a fully professional AGMA chorus, of which Merriweather will be the first ever director, the New York Philharmonic Chorus has its premiere performances during the David Geffen Hall Opening Galas, starting with The Journey on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 7:00pm featuring some of opera and Broadway's biggest stars - Renée Fleming, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Bernadette Peters, and Vanessa Williams - and followed by The Joy on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 7:00pm featuring the world premiere of a New York Philharmonic-commissioned work by Angélica Negrón, with text by Ricardo Alberto Maldonado, and Beethoven's Symphony No. 9., conducted by Jaap van Zweden.

Merriweather returns to David Geffen Hall with the New York Philharmonic Chorus on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:30pm and Saturday, March 4, 2022 at 7:30pm in a program entitled The March to Liberation that includes the world premiere of a New York Philharmonic-commissioned work by Courtney Bryan and Tazewell Thompson; William Grant Still's Symphony No. 2, Song of a New Race; and Adolphus Hailstork's Done Made My Vow, A Ceremony. Merriweather's final performances of the 2022-2023 season as Director of the New York Philharmonic Chorus take place on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:30pm, Friday, June 9, 2023 at 11:00am, and Saturday, June 10 at 7:30pm at David Geffen Hall in a program entitled From Water to Desert, which includes Britten's Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes; Takemitsu's I hear the water dreaming; and the New York premiere of a New York Philharmonic co-commissioned work by John Luther Adams, Become Desert.

Merriweather launched his 2022-2023 season as Music Director for the New York premiere of Craig Hella Johnson's fully-staged oratorio Considering Matthew Shepard, presented by Trinity Wall Street. Additional season highlights include conducting the Manhattan School of Music Chorale and Manhattan School of Music Chamber Singers in a program titled All of Us featuring works by Florence Price, George Walker, Samuel Coleridge Taylor, and more on Wednesday, November 30 at 7:00pm; singing Handel's Messiah with The Masterworks Chorus at Carnegie Hall on Friday, December 23 at 7:30pm; in addition to his role as Music Director of The Dessoff Choirs continuing through its 2022-23 season.

Merriweather's full season can be found at www.malcolmjmerriweather.com.

The Journey: David Geffen Hall Opening Gala

Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 7:00pm

Wu Tsai Theater at David Geffen Hall | 10 Lincoln Center Plaza | NY, NY 10023

Link: https://nyphil.org/concerts-tickets/2223/journey-dgh-opening-gala

Program to be announced.

Artists:

New York Philharmonic

Jaap van Zweden, conductor

New York Philharmonic Chorus

Malcolm J. Merriweather, director

The Joy: David Geffen Hall Opening Gala

Friday, October 28, 2022 at 7:00pm

Wu Tsai Theater at David Geffen Hall | 10 Lincoln Center Plaza | NY, NY 10023

Link: https://nyphil.org/concerts-tickets/2223/joy-dgh-opening-gala

Program:

Angélica Negrón - You Are the Prelude, text by Ricardo Alberto Maldonado

(World Premiere; NY Philharmonic Commission)

Beethoven - Symphony No. 9

Artists:

New York Philharmonic

Jaap van Zweden, conductor

New York Philharmonic Chorus

Malcolm J. Merriweather, director

The March to Liberation

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:30pm

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:30pm

Wu Tsai Theater at David Geffen Hall | 10 Lincoln Center Plaza | NY, NY 10023

Tickets: $49 - $161

Link: https://nyphil.org/concerts-tickets/2223/the-march-to-liberation

Program:

Courtney Bryan & Tazewell Thompson - New work

(World Premiere; New York Philharmonic Commission)

William Still - Symphony No. 2, Song of a New Race

Adolphus Hailstork - Done Made My Vow, A Ceremony

Artists:

New York Philharmonic

Jaap van Zweden, conductor

New York Philharmonic Chorus

Malcolm J. Merriweather, director

From Water to Desert

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:30pm

Friday, June, 9, 2023 at 11:00am

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:30pm

Wu Tsai Theater at David Geffen Hall | 10 Lincoln Center Plaza | NY, NY 10023

Tickets: $51 - $167

Link: https://nyphil.org/concerts-tickets/2223/from-water-to-desert

Program:

Britten - Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes

Takemitsu - I hear the water dreaming

John Luther Adams - Become Desert

(New York Premiere; New York Philharmonic Co-Commission with the Seattle Symphony,

San Diego Symphony, and Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra)

Artists:

New York Philharmonic

Jaap van Zweden, conductor

New York Philharmonic Chorus

Malcolm J. Merriweather, director

Additional 2022-2023 Season Concerts:



Duruflé and Lusitano

The Dessoff Choirs

David Enlow, organist

Lucia Bradford, mezzo-soprano

Thapelo Masita, violoncello

Malcolm J. Merriweather, conductor

Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 4:00pm

Union Theological Seminary, James Chapel | 90 Claremont Ave | NY, NY 10027

Autumn Concert

Brooklyn College Symphonic Choir

Brooklyn College Jazz Ensemble

Christoper Cooley, piano

Ronnie Burrage, conductor

Malcolm J. Merriweather, conductor

Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 7:00pm

Claire Tow Theatre, Brooklyn College Center for the Performing Arts | 2900 Bedford Ave | Brooklyn, NY 11210

NYSSMA Zone 2 Festival

Festival Chorus (grades 10-12)

Malcolm J. Merriweather, conductor

Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 2:30pm

Gates Chili High School | 1 Spartan Way | Rochester, NY 14624

All of us

Manhattan School of Music Chorale

Manhattan School of Music Chamber Singers

Malcolm J. Merriweather, conductor

Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 7:00pm

Union Theological Seminary, James Chapel | 90 Claremont Ave | NY, NY 10027

Messiah Sing

The Dessoff Choirs

Steven Ryan, piano

Malcolm J. Merriweather, conductor

Friday, December 2, 2022 at 7:30pm

Union Theological Seminary, James Chapel | 90 Claremont Ave | NY, NY 10027

Welcome Yule



The Dessoff Choirs

Steven Ryan, piano and organ

Vianca Alejandra, conductor

Byran Lin, conductor

Malcolm J. Merriweather, conductor

Friday, December 9, 2022 at 7:30pm

St. Paul the Apostle | 405 W 59th St | NY, NY 10019

Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 4:00pm

St. Paul's Carroll Street | 199 Carroll St | Brooklyn, NY 11231

Messiah

The Masterwork Chorus

Louise Fauteux, soprano

Alyson Harvey, mezzo-soprano

Jack Anthony Pott, tenor

Malcolm Merriweather, baritone

Friday, December 23, 2022 at 7:30pm

Carnegie Hall | 881 7th Ave | NY, NY 10019

Sanctuary Road

Penn Square Music Festival

Friday, February 3, 2023

Sunday, February 5, 2023

Lancaster, PA

Sondheim Revue

The Dessoff Choirs

Steven Ryan, piano

Malcolm J. Merriweather, director

Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:30pm

Roulette Intermedium | 509 Atlantic Ave | Brooklyn, NY 11217

Carmina Burana

Manhattan School of Music Chorale

Manhattan School of Music Chamber Singers

Malcolm J. Merriweather, conductor

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 4:00 pm

Union Theological Seminary, James Chapel | 90 Claremont Ave | NY, NY 10027

Sanctuary Road

Cincinnati May Festival

Cincinnati's Vocal Arts Ensemble

Craig Hella Johnson, conductor

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:30pm

Jarson Kaplan Theatre | 650 Walnut St | Cincinnati, OH 45202

Envisioning Bach's St. John Passion

The Dessoff Choirs

Malcolm J. Merriweather, director

Saturday May 6, 2023 at 4:00pm

Mother AME Zion Church | 140 W 137th St | NY, NY 10030

For a list of additional concerts during the 2022-2023 season, please visit www.malcolmjmerriweather.com

Conductor and baritone Malcolm J. Merriweather enjoys a versatile career with performances ranging from the songs of Margaret Bonds to gems of the symphonic choral repertoire. The baritone can be heard on the GRAMMY nominated recording of Paul Moravec's Sanctuary Road (NAXOS). Hailed by Opera News as "moving...expertly interpreted," Margaret Bonds: The Ballad of the Brown King & Selected Songs (AVIE) has earned considerable praise around the world.

He is the Director of The New York Philharmonic's Chorus and Music Director of New York City's The Dessoff Choirs, known for their performances of great choral works from the pre-Baroque era through the 21st century. He is an Associate Professor, Director of Choral Studies, and Voice Department Coordinator at Brooklyn College of the City University of New York, and the Artistic Director of "Voices of Haiti," a 60-member children's choir in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, operated by the Andrea Bocelli Foundation.

Merriweather's 2022-2023 season includes galas and subscription concerts at David Geffen Hall as the New York Philharmonic's Chorus Director. He returns to conduct The Dessoff Choirs in their season programming, and guest conducts the NYSSMA Zone 2 Festival in Rochester, NY; Brooklyn College Symphony Choir's Autumn Concert; and the Manhattan School of Music Chorale and Chamber Singers. He was Music Director for the New York premiere of Considering Matthew Shepard presented by Trinity Wall Street. As a vocalist, he sings in Handel's Messiah with the Masterwork Chorus at Carnegie Hall, and in Paul Morovec's Sanctuary Road at Penn Square Music Festival and Cincinnati May Festival.

Merriweather made his Mostly Mozart debut during the 2018-2019 season conducting the West Choir in a world premiere of John Luther Adams' In the name of earth and appearances with Andrea Bocelli and "Voices of Haiti" at Madison Square Garden. This performance came shortly after leading "Voices of Haiti" in performances with Bocelli at Teatro del Silenzio and for Pope Francis at the Vatican. Merriweather has also led The Dessoff Choirs in world premiere performances of works by Eve Beglarian, Douglas Geers, and Matthew Aucoin as The Dessoff Choirs celebrated the bicentennial of the birth of poet and journalist, Walt Whitman. Merriweather has conducted the West Choir, Grace Chorale of Brooklyn, and Worcester Chorus, and made numerous appearances leading performances at Brooklyn College and the Harvard Club of New York. He was previously Organist and Choirmaster at the Church of St. Luke and St. Simon of Cyrene (Episcopal) in Rochester, NY, and, for five years, Associate Choirmaster at the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine in New York City.

Amidst the pandemic, Merriweather's 2020-2021 season was enriched with guest lectures and virtual appearances around the world, most notably at Yale University and Columbia University. He has inaugurated a series of virtual events entitled "Dessoff Dialogues." These conversations emphasize matters of social justice, equity, and inclusion as they relate to classical music and the choral art.

As a baritone, Merriweather has been featured as a soloist with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, The Dessoff Choirs, the New York Choral Society, and Bach Vespers Choir and Orchestra at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in New York City. He has premiered contemporary solo works by Eve Beglarian, John Liberatore, Ju Ri Seo, Douglas Fisk, and James Adler, and has been a fellowship recipient at the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival and at the Tanglewood Music Center.

Merriweather holds a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Conducting from the studio of Kent Tritle at the Manhattan School of Music, where his doctoral dissertation "Now I walk in Beauty, Gregg Smith: A Biography and Complete Works Catalog" constituted the first complete works list for the composer and conductor. He received Master of Music degrees in Choral Conducting and Vocal Performance from the studio of Rita Shane at the Eastman School of Music, as well as his Bachelor of Music degree in Music Education from Syracuse University, summa cum laude. His professional affiliations include membership in Pi Kappa Lambda, the American Choral Directors Association, and Chorus America.

Photo Credit: Stephanie Berger