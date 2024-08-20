Concert For The Children And Youth Of Ukraine to Take Place at Carnegie Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Carnegie Hall has added a special performance to its 2024—2025 season: the Concert for the Children and Youth of Ukraine on Wednesday, October 23 at 7:00 P.M. Hosted by Liev Schreiber, the evening will feature a unique orchestra brought together for this Carnegie Hall benefit performance in cooperation with the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the United Nations as well as the New York-based diplomatic institutions of numerous participating countries with proceeds supporting children and families affected by the war in Ukraine.



Conducted by Christoph Eschenbach, the Orchestra for Ukraine will include artists from more than a dozen countries united in passion and purpose, each of which has nominated at least one outstanding young professional musician to represent their nation, joined by members of Orchestra of St. Luke's. The concert will feature celebrated violin virtuoso Anne-Sophie Mutter as well as music-making by the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York. This powerful program—influenced by the participants' urgent support for Ukraine's right to self-determination as a sovereign nation—will include music by Ukraine's most renowned living composer, Valentyn Silvestrov; beloved film scores by John Williams; and Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 with soloists to include soprano Olga Kulchynska, mezzo-soprano Emily D'Angelo, tenor Matthew Polenzani, and bass-baritone Vladyslav Buialskyi, plus the Oratorio Society of New York under the direction of Kent Tritle.



Proceeds from this one-night-only event will support Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid non-profit organization that provides urgently needed medical supplies to relief groups and families on the ground in Ukraine.



“Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Carnegie Hall has sought to bring audiences, artists, and international communities together with the Ukrainian people in meaningful ways, beginning with the Hall's first Concert for Ukraine in May 2022,” said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall's Executive and Artistic Director. “More than two years later, as this devastating war continues, it is important to remember how music and the arts can continue to play an active role in providing support to those huge numbers of Ukrainians who are suffering from Russia's invasion of a sovereign nation.”



Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations H.E. Mr. Sergiy Kyslytsya said, “This concert at Carnegie Hall is far more than a musical performance; it is a powerful symbol of resilience, hope and the indomitable spirit of the Ukrainian people. In the midst of the darkness of war, music transcends borders and unites us all in the universal language of peace and solidarity to support the children and youth of Ukraine. We are profoundly grateful to our friends and allies who stand by us during these challenging times. Your support is a source of strength and inspiration, and through this concert, we express our deepest appreciation. Together we celebrate our bonds of friendship and share our unwavering commitment to a future where peace and harmony prevail.”



In May 2022, Carnegie Hall presented a benefit performance, Concert for Ukraine, in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, the proceeds of which also provided medical supplies to relief groups on the ground through Direct Relief. In February 2023, the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine under the baton of Theodore Kuchar made its Carnegie Hall debut as part of Carnegie Hall's 2023-2024 season with messages from Ukraine's President Zelenskyy and First Lady Zelenska. Most recently, in April 2024, the Kyiv Camerata, Ukraine's leading chamber ensemble, performed in Zankel Hall under the direction of Keri-Lynn Wilson, joined by acclaimed mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato.



Tickets for the Concert for the Children and Youth of Ukraine, ranging from $60–$225, are now on sale and available on the Carnegie Hall website, carnegiehall.org, by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800, or by visiting the Carnegie Hall Box Office at West 57th Street and Seventh Avenue. For those interested in supporting this cause further, a limited number of benefit tickets are available for $5,000, including concert seating in the Blavatnik Family First Tier and post-concert artist reception.



About Direct Relief

Founded in 1948, Direct Relief is a humanitarian aid organization, active in all 50 US states and more than 80 countries, with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies—without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay.



More than two years since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the conflict continues to have devastating impacts on the health and wellbeing of civilians, with 16.9 million people—representing 45 percent of Ukraine's population—in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the 2024 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan.



In response to the significant humanitarian needs prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Direct Relief ramped up the largest humanitarian aid response in its 75-year history. Since February 2022, Direct Relief has provided approximately 2,500 tons of medical aid, valued at nearly $1.3 billion, to assist its core partners in Ukraine, including the Ministry of Health. In addition, Direct Relief has provided more than $42 million in financial assistance to address urgent and longer-term health needs resulting from the war in Ukraine, with a continued focus on supporting rehabilitation services, mental health and psychosocial support, mobile medicine, and resilient power.



Direct Relief ensures that 100% of contributions designated for Ukraine are spent fully to fund relief programs on the ground in Ukraine. For more information, visit directrelief.org.



Program Information

Wednesday, October 23 at 7:00 P.M.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

CONCERT FOR THE CHILDREN AND YOUTH OF UKRAINE

Orchestra for Ukraine

Christoph Eschenbach, Conductor

Anne-Sophie Mutter, Violin

Olga Kulchynska, Soprano

Emily D'Angelo, Mezzo-Soprano

Matthew Polenzani, Tenor

Vladyslav Buialskyi, Bass-Baritone

Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York

Oratorio Society of New York

Kent Tritle, Music Director



with Liev Schreiber, Host



A Benefit for Direct Relief



MYKHAILO VERBYTSKY National Anthem of Ukraine

VALENTYN SILVESTROV Prayer for Ukraine (arr. Andreas Gies)

John Williams Theme from Schindler's List

John Williams "Across the Stars" (Love Theme) from Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones

Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, Op. 125



Proceeds from this one-night-only event support Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid nonprofit organization that provides urgently needed medical supplies to relief groups and families on the ground in Ukraine.



Ticket Information

Tickets, priced from $60—$225 are available on the Carnegie Hall website, carnegiehall.org, by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800, or by visiting the Carnegie Hall Box Office at West 57th Street and Seventh Avenue. For those interested in supporting this cause further, a limited number of benefit tickets are available for $5,000, including concert seating in the Blavatnik Family First Tier and post-concert artist reception.



A limited number of seats, priced at $10, will be available day-of-concert beginning at 11:00 a.m. until one hour before the performance or until supply lasts. These $10 tickets are available to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis at the Carnegie Hall Box Office only. There is a two-ticket limit per customer.



Artists, programs, and prices are subject to change.