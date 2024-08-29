Composers Concordance to Present World Central Kitchen Fundraiser

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, September 28th, 2024 at 7pm, Composers Concordance, in association with the Village Trip Festival, will present 'World Central Kitchen Fundraiser'. World Central Kitchen is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises. We, as artists, support this non-profit organization with our music and poetry, helping to raise awareness and money for their worthy cause by organizing this event and inviting everyone to join us in supporting World Central Kitchen.

The musical line-up will include: Beth Levin, Gerald Robbins, Joan Forsyth, Donna Weng Friedman - piano; Yeou Cheng Ma, Lara St. John - violin; Bill Schimmel - accordion; and Gene Pritsker, William Anderson - guitar.

Poets featured will be Roger Aplon, Robert C. Ford, Erik T. Johnson, Richard Levine, Yeou Cheng Ma, Puma Perl and John Pietaro.

The program will include music by William Anderson, Dan Cooper, Dr. H. T. Ma, W. A. Mozart, Niloufar Nourbakhsh, Gene Pritsker, Bill Schimmel, Franz Schubert and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

Premieres include Pritsker's 'Hunger Proverbs' for mezzo soprano, clarinet and fretless guitar and Anderson's 'Kaleko Sonata' for electric guitar and piano.

The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.

Event Details

Part of the Village Trip Festival

https://www.thevillagetrip.com/event/world-central-kitchen-fundraiser/

Saturday, September 28th, 2024 @ 7pm

St. John's in the Village

218 W 11th St, NYC

TICKETS

$25 in advance

$30 at the door

Please DONATE

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers:

William Anderson, Dan Cooper, Dr. H. T. Ma, W. A. Mozart, Niloufar Nourbakhsh,

Gene Pritsker, Bill Schimmel, Franz Schubert, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Performers:

Beth Levin, Gerald Robbins, Donna Weng Friedman, Joan Forsyth - piano;

Jessica Bowers - mezzo soprano; Bill Schimmel - accordion; Michiyo Suzuki - clarinet;

Yeou Cheng Ma, Lara St. John - violin; Gene Pritsker, William Anderson - guitar

Poets:

Roger Aplon, Robert C. Ford, Erik T. Johnson, Richard Levine, Yeou Cheng Ma,

Puma Perl, John Pietaro