Composers Concordance to Present Music by Casa De Galindo & Gene Pritsker

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Friday, December 14th, 2024 at 7pm at Red Eye NY Composers Concordance will present a night of chamber and electronic music by Composers/DJ's Gilbert Galindo aka Casa De Galindo & Gene Pritsker aka Di.J. Noizepunk. These two eclectic musicians combine electronics, live sound manipulation with chamber instruments, spoken word and compositional techniques that blur the boundaries of contemporary chamber music and electronic club sounds.

Joining the two composers will be The CompCord Ensemble, consisting of Funda Cizmecioglu - violin, Todd Rewoldt - alto sax, Franz Hackl - trumpet, and Lesi Mei - piano. The event will also feature a fashion show presented by Rain Creative LLC. Electro acoustic chamber music mixed with runway models and fashion by ParaStyling and others. Also joining the event will be Composers Concordance's "Murderer's Row of Poets" represented by Robert C. Ford and John Pietaro. The event will feature vocalists Xavier, who will be performing a new track "Dirty Mind" and vocalists Coby Koehl who will be performing a remix of "Life is Free" as produced by Casa de Galindo.

Red Eye NY rests right at the base of Hell's Kitchen in Manhattan, adjacent to Port Authority. With state of the art sound & lighting, the venue hosts an eclectic range of events spanning from monthly Drag Queen Opera concerts to weekly open mics to one-off Broadway performances such as Jennifer Holliday.