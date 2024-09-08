Composers Concordance to Present ETHEL at Church St. School Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Sunday, October 6th, 2024 at 5pm, Composers Concordance will present the renowned quartet ETHEL on a program of new music including several premieres. The concert will feature Gene Pritsker's composition 'Emerging', based on music from the Native American Kiowa Tribe; Lynn Bechtold's 'The Best Things Come To Those Who Act', inspired by the life of Maria Y. Orosa (1892–1945); Sophie Dunér's ‘Kairo'; Alon Nechushtan's ‘Starless’; plus music by Svjetlana Bukvich, Dan Cooper, Lee McLure, and Dave Soldier.

Established in New York City in 1998, the string quartet ETHEL sets the contemporary concert standard. Composer performers—Ralph Farris (viola), Kip Jones (violin), Dorothy Lawson (cello), and Corin Lee (violin)—fuse uptown panache with downtown genre mashup. ETHEL has performed across the United States and worldwide; released 10 feature albums; guested on 50+ recordings; won a GRAMMY® with jazz legend Kurt Elling; and toured with Todd Rundgren & Joe Jackson. ETHEL champions the art and music of today, forging human connections across sound and style.

The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.

Composers Concordance Presents

ETHEL

Performing New Music for String Quartet

Sunday, October 6th, 2024 @ 5pm

Church Street School

41 White Street, NYC

TICKETS

$20 in advance

$30 at the door

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers:

Lynn Bechtold, Svjetlana Bukvich, Dan Cooper, Sophie Dunér,

Lee McClure, Alon Nechushtan, Gene Pritsker, David Soldier

Performers:

ETHEL

Ralph Farris - viola

Kip Jones - violin

Dorothy Lawson - cello

Corin Lee - violin

Staying in rotation for 41 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Gene Pritsker and Shanan Estreicher. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.