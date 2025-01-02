Composers Concordance to Present Double Feature: Tasman & Noizepunk and Sound Liberation

The event will take place on February 2nd, 2025 at 7pm at Silvana Harlem.
On February 2nd, 2025 at 7pm at Silvana Harlem, Composers Concordance will present a double feature with the electro-acoustic duo Tasman & Noizepunk and the eclectic ensemble Sound Liberation.
Tasman & Noizepunk is an dynamic electro-acoustic duo that performs music for violin, guitar, and Di.J. (digital jockey).Â With violinist/composer Tasos Papastamou -Â aka Tasman, and composer/ guitarist/Di.J.Â Gene PritskerÂ aka Noizepunk. For this event, they will perform their own music as well as compositions by Marshall Coid and Tim Mukherjee. Featured compositions include Pritsker's 'America Electronique II' for narrator, violin, and Di.J. (Samplestra) with author and filmmaker Peter Christian Hall narrating the iconic poem 'America' by Allen Ginsberg, and 'Suite of Tomorrow's Regrets' by Tasos PapastamouÂ and Erik T. Johnson.
Sound Liberation is a versatile ensemble led by the innovative composer Gene Pritsker, known for their philosophy of "ending the segregation of sound vibration" by blending diverse musical genres and styles. On February 2nd, they will present an exciting program featuring Pritsker's original compositions, including the premiere of the three-movement 'Pet's Suite'. Additionally, the ensemble will perform pieces by composer Dan Cooper, bringing further depth and variety to the evening. Expect a dynamic mix of contemporary classical, jazz, rock, and more in this unique performance. It's an event that promises to challenge and expand your musical horizons. Performers are:
Amira B. - voice, Tasos Papastamou - violin, Gene Pritsker- Di.J./guitar/rap, Franz Hackl - trumpet, Amanda Ruzza - bass, and Lee Jeffryes - drums.
This concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.
Composers Concordance Presents
Double Feature @ Silvana
Tasman & Noizepunk / Sound Liberation
Sunday, February 2nd, 2025
7pm - 9pm
Silvana Harlem
300 W 116th St, NYC
Free Event
Composers:
Gene Pritsker, Tasos Papastamou,
Marshall Coid, Dan Cooper, Tim Mukherjee
Performers:ï»¿
Tasman & Noizepunk:
Tasos Papastamou - violin/electronics
Gene Pritsker - guitar/Di.J.
Special Guests:
Marshall Coid - countertenor
Peter Christian Hall - narrator
Erik T. Johnson - poet/narrator
Â
Sound Liberation:
Amira B. - voice
Tasos Papastamou - violin
Gene Pritsker- guitar/rap
Franz Hackl - trumpet
Amanda Ruzza - bass
Lee Jeffryes - drums
Â
