Composers Concordance to Present Double Feature: Tasman & Noizepunk and Sound Liberation

On February 2nd, 2025 at 7pm at Silvana Harlem, Composers Concordance will present a double feature with the electro-acoustic duo Tasman & Noizepunk and the eclectic ensemble Sound Liberation.

Tasman & Noizepunk is an dynamic electro-acoustic duo that performs music for violin, guitar, and Di.J. (digital jockey).Â With violinist/composer Tasos Papastamou -Â aka Tasman, and composer/ guitarist/Di.J.Â Gene PritskerÂ aka Noizepunk. For this event, they will perform their own music as well as compositions by Marshall Coid and Tim Mukherjee. Featured compositions include Pritsker's 'America Electronique II' for narrator, violin, and Di.J. (Samplestra) with author and filmmaker Peter Christian Hall narrating the iconic poem 'America' by Allen Ginsberg, and 'Suite of Tomorrow's Regrets' by Tasos PapastamouÂ and Erik T. Johnson.

Sound Liberation is a versatile ensemble led by the innovative composer Gene Pritsker, known for their philosophy of "ending the segregation of sound vibration" by blending diverse musical genres and styles. On February 2nd, they will present an exciting program featuring Pritsker's original compositions, including the premiere of the three-movement 'Pet's Suite'. Additionally, the ensemble will perform pieces by composer Dan Cooper, bringing further depth and variety to the evening. Expect a dynamic mix of contemporary classical, jazz, rock, and more in this unique performance. It's an event that promises to challenge and expand your musical horizons. Performers are:

Amira B. - voice, Tasos Papastamou - violin, Gene Pritsker- Di.J./guitar/rap, Franz Hackl - trumpet, Amanda Ruzza - bass, and Lee Jeffryes - drums.

This concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.

Performance Details

Composers Concordance Presents

Double Feature @ Silvana

Tasman & Noizepunk / Sound Liberation

Sunday, February 2nd, 2025

7pm - 9pm

Silvana Harlem

300 W 116th St, NYC

Free Event

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers:

Gene Pritsker, Tasos Papastamou,

Marshall Coid, Dan Cooper, Tim Mukherjee

Performers:ï»¿

Tasman & Noizepunk:

Tasos Papastamou - violin/electronics

Gene Pritsker - guitar/Di.J.

Special Guests:

Marshall Coid - countertenor

Peter Christian Hall - narrator

Erik T. Johnson - poet/narrator

Â

Sound Liberation:

Amira B. - voice

Tasos Papastamou - violin

Gene Pritsker- guitar/rap

Franz Hackl - trumpet

Amanda Ruzza - bass

Lee Jeffryes - drums

Â