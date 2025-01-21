Composers Concordance Will Host THE PAINTERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Thursday, February 20th, 2025 at 7pm, Composers Concordance will present 'The Painters at Westbeth. 'The Painters' by Gene Pritsker is a 40-minute composition inspired by eight painters (with ten paintings each) who share a connection with the composer. The piece is performed alongside a video projection of the paintings and is scored for a modified string quartet: violin, viola, electric guitar, and double bass. Each of the eight movements focuses on one aspect of a particular painter and is titled as follows:

1 Sophie Dunér - The Art of Music

2 Mark Kostabi - Angels

3 Rainer Gross - Madras

4 Kim Pritsker - People & Pets

5 Paolo Foglia - Abstract

6 David Nicholson - Skulls

7 Rose Hackl - Textures

8 Chuck Connelly - Nudes

The event will also feature 'Infinite Monkey' by composer Lynn Bechtold and poet Jim Kempner, inspired by Chuck Connelly's painting Monkey Family (2011), and 'Ballade & Vocalise' by composer Dan Cooper and poet Imelda O'Reilly, inspired by Connelly's painting David Bowie (2016). Both pieces will be performed by the composers and poets.

The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.