Composers Concordance Will Host THE PAINTERS

The event is on Thursday, February 20th, 2025 at 7pm.

By: Jan. 21, 2025
On Thursday, February 20th, 2025 at 7pm, Composers Concordance will present 'The Painters at Westbeth. 'The Painters' by Gene Pritsker is a 40-minute composition inspired by eight painters (with ten paintings each) who share a connection with the composer. The piece is performed alongside a video projection of the paintings and is scored for a modified string quartet: violin, viola, electric guitar, and double bass. Each of the eight movements focuses on one aspect of a particular painter and is titled as follows:

1 Sophie Dunér - The Art of Music

2 Mark Kostabi - Angels

3 Rainer Gross - Madras

4 Kim Pritsker - People & Pets

5 Paolo Foglia - Abstract

6 David Nicholson - Skulls

7 Rose Hackl - Textures

8 Chuck Connelly - Nudes

The event will also feature 'Infinite Monkey' by composer Lynn Bechtold and poet Jim Kempner, inspired by Chuck Connelly's painting Monkey Family (2011), and 'Ballade & Vocalise' by composer Dan Cooper and poet Imelda O'Reilly, inspired by Connelly's painting David Bowie (2016). Both pieces will be performed by the composers and poets.

The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.




