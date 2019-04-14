Composers Concordance Presents 8th Annual CompCord Festival - 'Animals'

Composers Concordance presents its 8th Annual CompCord Festival. This year's festival theme is 'Animals'. Five concerts, each with compositions focusing on unique musical stories about the animal kingdom, will include multiple world premieres.

i. 'Macro & Micro'

May 5th @ 7pm

Michiko Stage 1 - 149 W 46th St, NYC 10036

$10 in advance $15 at the door

The first program, a collaboration with the 'Entertaining Science' series, will be a study in music of the large and extremely small fauna. In alternation with a scientific mini-lecture, CompCord Ensemble will premiere eight compositions examining extraordinary life forms on our planet.

Composers: Carlos José Castro Mora, Zihan Yu, Dan Cooper, Jane Getter, Ginka Mizuki, Gene Pritsker, David Rozenblatt, Matija Strnisa, Dave Soldier, Richard Sussman.

Performers: CompCord Ensemble: Michiyo Suzuki - clarinet, Gene Pritsker - electric guitar, Richard Sussman & Jai Jeffryes - piano, Laurence Goldman - bass, David Rozenblatt - percussion.

ii. 'Animal Gallery'

May 10th @ 8pm

Estonian House - 234 E 34th St, NYC

$10 in advance $15 at the door

An all-star lineup takes inspiration from photographs, artworks, and short films of various animals. Composers and performers will present compositions that transform those influences into sound, as images of the works that prompted their creativity are shown onscreen during the performance.

Composers: Tommy Campbell, Dan Cooper, Robert Fokkens, Mark Kostabi, Lukas Ligeti, Gene Pritsker, Faye-Ellen Silverman, David Taylor, Christopher Vassiliades, Randall Woolf.

Performers: Kathleen Supové, Mark Kostabi, Christopher Vassiliades - piano; Lara St. John, Darragh Morgan - violin; David Taylor - bass trombone; Tommy Campbell - drums.

iii. 10th Annual Comp-Play-Comp Marathon

'Animal Theme'

May 12th @ 6pm

DROM NYC - 85 Avenue A, NYC

$10 in advance $15 at the door

For the 10th consecutive year, we invite dozens of composer-performers to answer a question - 'What kind of music do you compose if you know you're to be one of the performers?' This time around, we add a theme into the fray, as composers are asked to write 4-minute works on the theme of 'Animals.' The 3-hour marathon will showcase amazing composer-performers in a cavalcade of short pieces. (As an added bonus this year, since the concert date's also Mothers Day - the composers have been instructed that music about animals and their mothers will receive extra points!)

Bruce Arnold, Angela Babin, Veracity Butcher, Greg Baker, John Clark, Charles Coleman, Dan Cooper, Shanan Estreicher, Peter Fabrizio, Valerie Geffner, Monroe Golden, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, Alon Nechushtan Duo, Milica Paranosic, Todd Perlmutter, Gene Pritsker, David Saperstein, Judi Silvano, William Schimmel, Dave Soldier, Roger Tréfousse, Ann Warren, Sam Weissberg, Stefan Zeniuk, others TBA.

iv. 'Remix of the Animals'

May 16th @ 9pm

Bar Thalia - Symphony Space - 2537 Broadway, NYC

FREE

Camille Saint-Saëns' 'Carnival of the Animals' is the impetus for this program, for which we asked composers either to provide electronic remixes, or to write original electronic compositions. We wanted to create an informal context in which the audience can enjoy food, drinks, and electronic music premieres simultaneously, and the friendly, café atmosphere of Symphony Space's Bar Thalia provides the perfect setting!

Composer-Performers: Lynn Bechtold, Seth Boustead, Svjetlana Bukvich, Dan Cooper, Velizar Iordanov, Patti Kilroy, Mark Kostabi, Jeremy Mayall, Daniel Palkowski, Milica Paranosic, Gene Pritsker, Roger Tréfousse, Zach Seely.

v. 'Mostly Mutts' Art'

with a live 'Best in Show'

May 19th @ 5pm

St. Mark's Church in-the-Bowery - 131 E 10th St (2nd Ave,) NYC

$10 in advance $15 at the door

This concert's one for the dogs! All the music will have been inspired in some way by our canine companions. We invite audience members to bring along their dogs to participate in a Best In Show. Yes, the dogs will amble around St. Marks Church, and then a judge, will pick the cutest dog to grace the event! The winner will receive Human / Canine Fashion Accessories by designer Milica Paranosic. Rose the Singing Dog might just sing along to some of the music performed. (-We don't know yet whether Rose will actually perform or will perhaps be too shy, so come by and see for yourself!)

Composers: Paul Carlon, Dan Cooper, Mark Egan, Gene Pritsker, Sebastian Pritsker, Joseph Pehrson, Eugene McBride, Monroe Golden, Roger Tréfousse, Jay Rodriguez.

Performers: Jay Rodriguez, Paul Carlon - soprano sax; Gerson Galante - alto sax; Denise Stillwell - violin; Eugene McBride, Roger Tréfousse, Jai Jeffryes - piano; Sebastian Pritsker, Rose the Singing Dog - vocals.





