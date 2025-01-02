News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Composer Micah Young To Perform At the National Arts Club In June 2025

Despite his young age, Micah is already a noted composer, lyricist, music director, and pianist who is now completing his own new musical, The House by the Sea.

By: Jan. 02, 2025
Composer Micah Young To Perform At the National Arts Club In June 2025 Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Young composer Micah Young will present a selection of works at the National Arts Club (15 Gramercy Park S., New York 10003.) on June 13, 2025 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.. Admission is free.

LATEST NEWS

Everything to Know About the 82nd Annual Golden Globes
DANCE MOMS Parody Musical is Coming to The Green Room 42
Meet the Next On Stage Finalists: Emersyn Hunt
25 Broadway People to Watch in 2025

Despite his young age, Micah is already a noted composer, lyricist, music director, and pianist who is now completing his own new musical, The House by the Sea. Hear a selection of new songs, performed by Micah and some of his Broadway star companions/colleagues, including Jill Paice.

Micah has been the conductor of the original production of the Tony Award-winning Spring Awakening, music director of the nationally touring Fun Home, debuted his musical Bea & Ben, and has played in the orchestra pits for Mamma Mia!, Chicago, Mary Poppins, and many other shows. 




Videos