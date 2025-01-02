Composer Micah Young To Perform At the National Arts Club In June 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Young composer Micah Young will present a selection of works at the National Arts Club (15 Gramercy Park S., New York 10003.) on June 13, 2025 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.. Admission is free.

Despite his young age, Micah is already a noted composer, lyricist, music director, and pianist who is now completing his own new musical, The House by the Sea. Hear a selection of new songs, performed by Micah and some of his Broadway star companions/colleagues, including Jill Paice.

Micah has been the conductor of the original production of the Tony Award-winning Spring Awakening, music director of the nationally touring Fun Home, debuted his musical Bea & Ben, and has played in the orchestra pits for Mamma Mia!, Chicago, Mary Poppins, and many other shows.