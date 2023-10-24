Complete Cast Set for APPROPRIATE at Second Stage Theater Starring Elle Fanning, Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll & More

The complete cast has been revealed for Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate, directed by Lila Neugebauer at Second Stage Theater.

Graham Campbell (Broadway debut), Lincoln Cohen (Broadway debut), Michael Esper (The Last Ship), and Everett Sobers(Broadway debut) complete the cast, joining the previously announced Elle Fanning, Natalie Gold, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Sarah Paulson and Corey Stoll.

Part of Second Stage’s 45th Anniversary Season, Appropriate will begin previews Wednesday, November 29th and will officially open on Monday, December 18th for a limited engagement at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater (240 West 44th street). This production marks Mr. Jacobs-Jenkins’ Broadway debut.

Two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (An Octoroon) and Drama Desk Award winner Lila Neugebauer (The Waverly Gallery, 2ST’s Mary Page Marlowe) invite you to one helluva reunion in the darkly comic American family drama, Appropriate.

It’s summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch’s Arkansas home to deal with The Remains of his estate. Toni (Paulson), the eldest daughter, hopes they’ll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo (Stoll), her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life. But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz (Esper), appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can’t be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.

APPROPRIATE features scenic design by dots, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Jane Cox, and sound design by Will Pickens and Bray Poor. Casting is by Jim Carnahan Casting.

ABOUT THE CAST

GRAHAM CAMPBELL is a New York City based artist and actor. An alumnus of the Juilliard School, he looks forward to making his professional debut alongside the cast of Appropriate at Second Stage Theater this fall.

LINCOLN COHEN is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut. He can be seen on Showtime’s “Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas?” and was a winner of the 2023 Hal Leonard Vocal Competition (Children’s Musical Theatre). He is a member of the Broadway Youth Ensemble. When not performing, Lincoln enjoys playing basketball and cheering for the NY Knicks and his multiple fantasy football teams.

Michael Esper returns to Second Stage Theatre where he appeared in Eric Bogosian’s suburbia, directed by Jo Bonney. Broadway: The Last Ship, American Idiot. Off Broadway: The Lyons (Tony Nominated Production), A Man for All Seasons (Roundabout Theater Company), Catch as Catch Can (New Ohio Theater), Lazarus (NYTW and London), The Glass Menagerie (London West End), The Agony and the Agony (Vineyard), The Intelligent Homosexual’s Guide to Capitalism and Socialism with A Key to the Scriptures and A Bright Room Called Day (The Public Theater), Big Bill (Lincoln Center Theater). Select Film/TV: Florida Man, Resurrection, The Outsider, Trust, True Love, Beau is Afraid, Ben is Back, Runner, Runner, Frances Ha, The Drop, All Good Things, A Beautiful Mind, Ray Donovan, Nurse Jackie, The Family, Shades of Blue.

EVERETT SOBERS is honored to make his Broadway debut in Appropriate with this talented cast and creative team. TV: “Only Murders in the Building,” “Saturday Night Live.” Theater: Norma Rae Reading. Love and gratitude to his manager, Lisa Calli, Calli Company, his agent, Bonnie Shumofsky Bloom, Stewart Talent, Alexandre Bleau, Jim Carnahan, and coaches, Jessi Clayton at The Prep, Alex-Renee Davies and his amazing family for supporting his dreams! Insta: @everettsober

Under the artistic direction of Carole Rothman, Second Stage Theater operates three New York City venues, exclusively dedicated to producing living American Playwrights.

Among Second Stage’s 180 productions are the 2015 Pulitzer Prize winner Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis; the 2010 Pulitzer Prize winner Next to Normal by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey; the 2012 Pulitzer Prize winner Water by the Spoonful by Quiara Alegria Hudes; Mary Page Marlowe by Tracy Letts; The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown; Dogfight by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Peter Duchan; Dear Evan Hansen by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Steven Levenson; Clyde’s and By the Way, Meet Vera Stark by Lynn Nottage; Trust and Lonely, I’m Not by Paul Weitz; Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl; The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity by Kristoffer Diaz; Everyday Rapture and Whorl Inside a Loop by Dick Scanlan and Sherie Rene Scott; Let Me Down Easy and Notes From the Field by Anna Deavere Smith; Becky Shaw by Gina Gionfriddo; Torch Song by Harvey Fierstein; Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl; The Little Dog Laughed by Douglas Carter Beane; Metamorphoses by Mary Zimmerman; The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin; Jitney by August Wilson; Crowns by Regina Taylor; Saturday Night by Stephen Sondheim; Afterbirth: Kathy & Mo’s Greatest Hits by Mo Gaffney and Kathy Najimy; This Is Our Youth by Kenneth Lonergan; Coastal Disturbances by Tina Howe; A Soldier’s Play by Charles Fuller; The Good Times Are Killing Me by Lynda Barry; and Tiny Alice and Peter and Jerry by Edward Albee.

The company’s more than 170 citations include the 2022 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play for Take Me Out, as well as Best Featured Actor in a Play for Jesse Tyler Ferguson; six 2017 Tony Awards for Dear Evan Hansen (Best Musical; Best Lead Actor in a Musical, Ben Platt; Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Rachel Bay Jones; Best Book of a Musical; Best Original Score; Best Orchestrations); the 2009 Tony Awards for Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Alice Ripley, Next to Normal), Best Score (Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, Next to Normal), and Best Orchestrations (Tom Kitt and Michael Starobin, Next to Normal); the 2007 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play (Julie White, The Little Dog Laughed); the 2005 Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical (Rachel Sheinkin, …Spelling Bee) and Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Dan Fogler, …Spelling Bee); the 2002 Tony Award for Best Director of a Play (Mary Zimmerman forMetamorphoses); the 2002 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work, 29 Obie Awards, 11 Outer Critics Circle Awards, four Clarence Derwent Awards, 20 Drama Desk Awards, 11 Theatre World Awards, one Dorothy Louden Award, 20 Lucille Lortel Awards, the Drama Critics Circle Award and 23 AUDELCO Awards.

In 1999, Second Stage Theater opened The Tony Kiser Theater, its state-of-the-art, 296-seat theater, designed by renowned Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas. In 2002, Second Stage launched “Second Stage Theater Uptown” to showcase the work of up-and-coming artists at the 99-seat McGinn/Cazale Theater.

In 2018, Second Stage began producing at its 581 seat Broadway home, The Hayes Theater. Originally named “The Little Theater” and built in 1912, the city landmark has been remodeled by David Rockwell of Rockwell Group.

The Theater supports artists through several programs that include residencies, fellowships and commissions, and engages students and community members through education and outreach programs.

