Comedian Shawn Wickens Announces THE BEST 10 MINUTES OF MY LIFE Virtual Benefit

A short set of joyfully ridiculous jokes and observations,The Best 10 Minutes of My Life, will debut online on Friday, January 29, 2021. Audiences can catch this mini stand-up special at 7pm, 8pm or 9pm EST.

Tickets are by donation, $1 minimum, and are available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-best-10-minutes-of-my-life-tickets-135453790935. Comedian Shawn Wickens, will donate 20% of all proceeds to City Harvest, the world's first food rescue organization, dedicated to feeding hungry New Yorkers.

On October 23, 2020, Shawn Wickens was alone in his Hell's Kitchen apartment, relaxing and listening to records. The presidential election was over a week away, New York was on the brink of a second wave of Covid-19 cases, and like many comedians, Shawn was having trouble finding anything funny about life. In spite of his inability to write, in that moment he randomly conjured up what he describes as the "greatest, funniest, most innovative," ten-minute set he has ever written. He had such confidence in this newfound material that he debuted it a week later unrehearsed at an outdoor show in front of the Brooklyn Museum and received a standing ovation. These Friday, January 29th performances will mark the online debut for Shawn's incredible 10 minutes.

Wickens has admittedly dabbled in publicity-stunt fueled performances, including staying awake for a full 24 hours to write all new material he subsequently performed in a state of exhaustion. Time Out New York wrote that the absurdist result was "...hilarious, delirious and refreshingly raw." In 2017 he released an experimental solo album - a collection of lo-fi recordings from various open mics around the city. The goal was to provide an accurate, imperfect glimpse into the life of a fledgling comedian as they worked out new material. Silly Jokes at Sorry Open Mics was called,"Pure, unadulterated comedy at its finest," by ComedyCake.com. The album is available on Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music.

But the comedy-innovator insists there is no hyperbole in referring to this virtual piece as the greatest stand-up comedy set of his life. "I was astounded that all this material came to me. There's definitely showmanship in naming the event 'The Best 10 Minutes of my Life'", shares Wickens. "But the title isn't an exaggeration. It also describes the elation I felt during this sudden burst of inspiration. It was a joyful discovery." The comedian also points out, "I realize the title sounds a little elusive, like I might be telling a story about the very best moment in my lifetime. But I'm so excited to share this online that when people are watching it live, it's very possible that they might be witnessing the best 10 minutes of my life."

Each 7pm, 8pm and 9pm performance of these "best 10 minutes" will include special guest performers, to be announced. Those who purchase a ticket will receive instructions and a private link for the virtual show on the morning of January 29th.