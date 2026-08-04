Comedian Darin Patterson Will Test New Set With DARIN'S GONNA WORK IT OUT Ahead of Debut Album

Comedian Darin Patterson (Co-Host, SNL Nerds) tests out brand-new material ahead of his debut comedy album, live at Q.E.D. Astoria.

Darin Patterson, stand-up comedian, writer, and co-host of the long-running Saturday Night Live-focused podcast SNL Nerds, is gearing up to record his first-ever comedy album — and before he does, he's road-testing the set in front of a live Queens crowd. Darin's Gonna Work It Out is a practice run in the truest sense: no safety net, no polish, just a working comic figuring out what makes the cut.

Doors open on Thursday, September 3rd at 7:00pm and the show starts at 7:30pm at Q.E.D. Astoria (27-16 23rd Avenue, Astoria, NY 11105).

A Queens native now based in New Jersey, Patterson brings his sharp, self-deprecating take on New York City, getting older, being a proud nerd, aliens, and whatever else wanders into his head that night. Audiences can expect the loose, unpredictable energy of a comic actively shaping an hour of material in real time - jokes that might make the album, and a few that might not survive the night.

Patterson has performed at festivals across the country, including the Derby City Comedy Festival (Louisville, KY), the Boston Comedy Arts Festival (Cambridge, MA), and the Montclair Comedy Festival (Montclair, NJ). His distinct comedic voice has made him a familiar face in the New York and New Jersey comedy scenes, and a favorite among fellow comics for his honest, off-the-cuff style.

Joining Darin during this special event will be Evan Morgenstern (Gotham Comedy Club) and Rae Sanni (NBC).

The show takes place at Q.E.D. Astoria, the only independent, woman-owned and operated arts space in Queens and winner of Time Out New York's #1 Comedy Venue in NYC.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming