Comedian Chris Gethard To Host Nicolas Cage-Themed Charity Livestream NIGHT OF TOO MANY CAGES

NIGHT OF TOO MANY CAGES will take place on Saturday September 12 at 8pm ET.

Comedian Chris Gethard will be hosting the first ever Night of Too Many Cages, a telethon-style, Nicolas Cage-themed interactive livestream to raise money for Artists Striving to End Poverty (ASTEP). Taking place on Saturday September 12 at 8pm ET, Night of Too Many Cages will feature special guests including the writers of Face/Off, sketches, and honestly... too many Nicolas Cages. Viewers will be able to contribute directly through the dedicated fundraising page from now until September 13.

Created by Sebastian DiNatale and Zach DiLanzo, a producer and writer at The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, respectively, Night of Too Many Cages will serve as the follow-up to last summer's wildly successful Cage in the Park performance, where Nicolas Cage's classic film "FACE/OFF" was adapted into a Shakesperian tragedy. Cage in the Park was intended to be an annual event, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the creators opted to take the fun online and do it all for charity.

"We were so bummed when our big, beautiful mayor shut down all public events for the summer. But after some soul-searching, we realized that if we went an entire year NOT having any Cage-themed entertainment, THEN THE VIRUS WINS." says co-creator Sebastian DiNatale.

Cageheads, casual movie fans, and small children who have access to their parent's credit card information are all invited to tune-in and help raise money for a worthy cause by streaming Night of Too Many Cages on @PlanetScumLive on Twitch, or @CageinthePark on Facebook and YouTube on Saturday, September 12 at 8pm ET. Visit CageinthePark.org/Night for more information.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You