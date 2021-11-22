Columbia School Of The Arts Presents DANCE NATION | An MFA Acting Thesis Production

Columbia University School of the Arts will present The MFA Acting Class of 2022 in their Acting Thesis production of DANCE NATION.



The elite Pre-Teen dance squad is preparing for Nationals in Tampa Bay, Florida. Led by Dance Teacher Pat, this group of girls [+ Luke] conspire to dominate nationals, literally and figuratively rehearsing within an inch of their lives. Little do they know they'll discover not only their love of dance, but who they are as humans.

Featuring Gillian Abbott, Anita Abdinezhad, Damla Coskun, Isaiah Dodo-Williams, Anne Guadagnino, Nate Janis, Saby Ramirez, Brigitte Thieme-Burdette, and Stephanie Jeane



Production team includes General Manager Anthony Louis Massa, Production Stage Manager Tom Blushi, Assistant Stage Manager Maria De Barros, Company Manager Mary Alex Daniels, Choreographer Gillian Abbott, Scenic Designer Teresa Williams, Costume Designer Grier Coleman, Lighting Designer Eric Norbury, Sound Designer Caroline Eng, Props Designer Zach Marlin.



DANCE NATION will be presented at Lenfest Center for the Arts & a recording will become available on Five OHM. Click here for tickets. To gain access to the virtual production, you will need to create a Five OHM account here.