Collard & Rosenblatt Teams Up With 20 LGBTQIA+ Artists To Benefit National Queer Theater

Following the success of their two previous fundraisers for Mental Health America and Maestra Music, Elspeth Collard & Sam Rosenblatt have written and produced a celebration of queer joy and love.

"As two queer female writers, we always strive to include queer narratives in our work and celebrate all identities," says Rosenblatt. "We are so thrilled to raise money and awareness for such an important cause -- National Queer Theater does such amazing work for the queer community and we wanted to give back to them any way we could."

Collard and Rosenblatt had put out an open call for performers and were thrilled when so many artists answered their call. "It's been truly thrilling to get to put together this project featuring so many old friends, so many new friends, and so much queer joy - we've definitely found ourselves tearing up during the editing process, just from the sheer force of happiness radiating from this celebration of all kinds of queer love and life," says Collard.

The duo's newest song, "Give In To Love," is performed by 22 LGBTQIA+ artists, helmed by Kris Bramson, Mackenzie Dade, JJ Neimann, and Robbie Torres. The ensemble also includes Josh Ben-Ami, Amanda Briskin-Wallace, Zachary Catron, Pablo Concha, Deniz Demirkurt, Sara Gulbin, Jared Field, Nathan Fosbinder, Serena Hope Hohenstein, Nico Juber, Jamie Maletz, Emily McNally, James Rose, James Salem, Rachel Torres, and Felipe Vásquez-Encamilla. Collard and Rosenblatt both perform in the song as well.

The fundraiser can be found here along with the full video of the song. Visit www.nationalqueertheater.org for more information on National Queer Theater and www.collardandrosenblatt.com for more Collard & Rosenblatt news.