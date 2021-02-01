Collard & Rosenblatt Announce Fundraiser For Maestra Music

Following a successful fundraiser for Mental Health America in October, musical theatre writing team Collard & Rosenblatt are back with a fundraiser benefiting Maestra Music. Collard & Rosenblatt dropped a new song on "Inspire Your Heart with Art" Day (January 31st), to kick off the week-long fundraiser on Facebook.

The song, "Change the Game," features Isabelle McCalla on leading vocals, as well as a choir made up of sixteen women (Jenna Beressi, Kris Bramson, Amanda Briskin-Wallace, Elspeth Collard, Jennifer Daly, Cori Jaskier, Anastasia Johnson, Michela Masotti, Vaibu Mohan, Alondra Olmo, Sam Paley, Sam Rosenblatt, Jillian Michelle Smith, Rachel Torres, Brooke Wexler, and Kara Zaborowsky) and a band of four women with Erika Ji on Keys 1, Eliza Randall on Keys 2, Debbie Tjong on Bass, and Brooke Trumm on Drums. The fundraiser will run from January 31st to February 7th on Facebook.

Maestra Music, founded by Georgia Stitt (also an alumnus of the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program), provides support, visibility, and community for the women who make the music in the musical theater industry. Their membership is made up of female-identifying composers, music directors, orchestrators, arrangers, copyists, rehearsal pianists and other musicians who are an underrepresented minority in musical theater.

British-born Elspeth Collard & Jewish-Asian-American Sam Rosenblatt are a female writing team who met at the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU Tisch, where they received their MFAs. They've written over sixty songs together, as well as two musicals (A Princess Story and Twenty-Six Percent). They prioritize writing stories with women at the helm, hoping to illuminate queer experiences and end the stigma surrounding mental health. Both are members of the Dramatist Guild and Maestra. www.collardandrosenblatt.com