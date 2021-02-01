Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Collard & Rosenblatt Announce Fundraiser For Maestra Music

Collard & Rosenblatt dropped a new song on "Inspire Your Heart with Art"

Feb. 1, 2021  

Collard & Rosenblatt Announce Fundraiser For Maestra Music

Following a successful fundraiser for Mental Health America in October, musical theatre writing team Collard & Rosenblatt are back with a fundraiser benefiting Maestra Music. Collard & Rosenblatt dropped a new song on "Inspire Your Heart with Art" Day (January 31st), to kick off the week-long fundraiser on Facebook.

The song, "Change the Game," features Isabelle McCalla on leading vocals, as well as a choir made up of sixteen women (Jenna Beressi, Kris Bramson, Amanda Briskin-Wallace, Elspeth Collard, Jennifer Daly, Cori Jaskier, Anastasia Johnson, Michela Masotti, Vaibu Mohan, Alondra Olmo, Sam Paley, Sam Rosenblatt, Jillian Michelle Smith, Rachel Torres, Brooke Wexler, and Kara Zaborowsky) and a band of four women with Erika Ji on Keys 1, Eliza Randall on Keys 2, Debbie Tjong on Bass, and Brooke Trumm on Drums. The fundraiser will run from January 31st to February 7th on Facebook.

Maestra Music, founded by Georgia Stitt (also an alumnus of the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program), provides support, visibility, and community for the women who make the music in the musical theater industry. Their membership is made up of female-identifying composers, music directors, orchestrators, arrangers, copyists, rehearsal pianists and other musicians who are an underrepresented minority in musical theater.

British-born Elspeth Collard & Jewish-Asian-American Sam Rosenblatt are a female writing team who met at the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU Tisch, where they received their MFAs. They've written over sixty songs together, as well as two musicals (A Princess Story and Twenty-Six Percent). They prioritize writing stories with women at the helm, hoping to illuminate queer experiences and end the stigma surrounding mental health. Both are members of the Dramatist Guild and Maestra. www.collardandrosenblatt.com


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jonah Platt
Jonah Platt
Taylor Louderman
Taylor Louderman
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco

Related Articles
Wes Taylor and Alex Wyse Series INDOOR BOYS Picked Up By Here TV Photo

Wes Taylor and Alex Wyse Series INDOOR BOYS Picked Up By Here TV

Pulitzer Prize-Winner Michael R. Jackson to Join TCGs First Fridays Photo

Pulitzer Prize-Winner Michael R. Jackson to Join TCG's First Fridays

Leslie Odom Jr. Earns Spotlight Award for ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI Photo

Leslie Odom Jr. Earns Spotlight Award for ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI

BAC Announces #BwayforBLM Forum WHAT NOW Photo

BAC Announces #BwayforBLM Forum WHAT NOW


More Hot Stories For You