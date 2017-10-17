Coconut Grove Playhouse Unveils New Architectural Design

The Miami Herald has reported that new designs for the refurbishment of the historic Coconut Grove Playhouse were unveiled Monday afternoon. The design was developed for Miami-Dade County by the architectural group Arquitectonica, and signals forward motion of the long-planned effort to reopen the theatre.

The space, which has been closed for a decade, would re-open as a smaller space, run by popular regional theatre company, GableStage, and Florida University's drama program.

According to the new plans, the design for the space would incorporate the facade's Mediterranean architectural style into a theatre structure constructed from rock, glass and lush plant life.

The renderings of the space also include preservation of historical elements including its double stage proscenium arches and famed Mediterranean columns.

