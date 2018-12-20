Co-Writer of BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS Peter Masterson Dies Age 84

According to Variety, writer, actor, and director Peter Masterson died Tuesday, December 18th at the age of 84. Masterson was best known in the theatre community as the co-writer of hit musical THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS.

Masterson's death was confirmed by his son Peter who stated the cause was complications from Parkinson's disease.

For more on Masterson, visit Variety here.

Irreverent, fun, and surprisingly sentimental, the true story of Texas' Chicken Ranch brothel comes to life in THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS. Miss Mona's "establishment" has operated for decades with a turned eye from the local Sheriff, entertaining politicians, celebrities and even the local college football teams. But when a television moral crusader sets his sights on shutting down the Ranch, chaos ensues all the way up to the Governor's office! Nominated for seven Tony Awards including "Best Musical," THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS is a down-home treat

