Club Helsinki Hudson Has Released its Schedule for January 15-February 4

Mark Gamsjager & the Lustre Kings * Elvis Birthday Bash * Friday, January 17 * 9pm



The Capital District-based rock 'n' roll revivalists Mark Gamsjager & the Lustre Kings celebrate what would have been the King's 85th birthday. For several decades, the Lustre Kings have been keeping the sound of early rockabilly alive, both in the region and across the U.S. and around the world. They bring an immediacy to the joyful music with a dark underbelly that has compelled performers like Wanda Jackson, the Queen of Rockabilly, as well as Bill Kirchen, Eddie Angel, and Robert Gordon, to draft them into the service of rock 'n' roll revivalism.



Bindlestiff Family Cirkus * Cabin Fever Cabaret * Saturday, Jan 18 * 9pm



Hudson's own Bindlestiff Family Cirkus continues its wintertime tradition of hosting a monthly cabaret, featuring a variety of circus, theater, comedy and musical entertainers. Each month this winter, Bindlestiff Cirkus will bring a new lineup, with acts including trapeze, contortion, acrobatic balance, sword swallowing, juggling, physical comedy, and oddball novelty turns. Live music is a defining feature of Bindlestiff's cabaret shows, with witty, original tunes by a variety of NYC's best composers and accompanists. Bindlestiff's unique style reflects deep roots in NYC's underground club scene, nods to political street theater, and a steady respect for the traditions of American popular entertainment and illegitimate theater. Bindlestiff's Winter Cabaret is for grown-ups only. (A family-oriented matinee will be offered on Sunday, March 22, at 3pm.) In keeping with Bindlestiff's clubby NYC roots, the audience is encouraged to dress for festival and be part of the show. Audience members attending in costume will receive a discounted admission.

Open Mic with Cameron & Ryder * Tuesday, January 21 * Signup 6pm / Show 7pm

Eclectic Rock Showcase * Brasskill * Burt Murder * The Wild Weeeds * Thursday, January 23 * 8pm

The fourth Eclectic Rock Showcase features local bands including Hudson-based brass party band Brasskill, self-described "disaster-rock" outfit Burt Murder, and garage-rockers the Wild Weeeds, who play "mutant rock 'n' roll that grew out of the ponds, lakes and streams of Columbia County, N.Y."

Open Mic with Cameron & Ryder * Tuesday, January 28 * Signup 6pm / Show 7pm

Open Mic with Cameron & Ryder * Tuesday, February 4 * Signup 6pm / Show 7pm

