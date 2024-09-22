Clifford Bell, Beloved Cabaret Director and Producer Passes Away at 67

Affectionately known as "Lawrence of Cabarabia," Clifford Bell, a leading director and producer in the world of cabaret, concerts, and one-person shows, has passed away at 67. A beloved figure in the entertainment industry for over forty years, Clifford's influence and creativity touched countless lives both on stage and behind the scenes.

Clifford's career spanned venues large and small, and his work brought together luminaries from across industries. He directed and wrote variety performances featuring icons such as Walter Cronkite, Colin Powell, and Michael Eisner at the Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim, and toured with television star Katey Sagal and her band. His long-time collaboration with Tony-nominee Lara Teeter resulted in the successful touring production Direct From Broadway, which starred Tony Award winners Debbie Gravitte and Michael Maguire.

A fixture in the West Coast cabaret community, Clifford was the host of Cabarabia The Podcast, where he shared his deep love for live entertainment in intimate settings. His productions ran the gamut from personal stories like Lois Bourgon's You Are My Lucky Star: My Years Working With Debbie Reynolds and Katrina Aguilar's Part of Your World, to vibrant tribute shows such as Todd Murray's Croon and Joanne Tatham's Soundtrack New York.

Clifford was particularly known for his charitable spirit, producing showcase presentations and variety evenings for worthy causes. His annual event Our Name Is Barbra, celebrating Barbra Streisand’s birthday, has raised funds for Project Angel Food for 24 consecutive years, an organization he held dear.

In addition to his live productions, Clifford produced numerous albums and CDs, working with artists like Lauren White, Chase Masterson, Lee Lessack, and Betsy Ann Faiella. He also served as Senior Vice President of Artists & Repertoire for Fynsworth Alley, where he discovered and nurtured the talents of young performers such as Judy Butterfield.

Clifford's directorial work extended to theatrical one-person shows, where his skill for storytelling shone brightly. From Joan Hotchkis's Elements of Flesh: Or Screwing Saved My Ass to Beth Lapides's 100% Happy 88% of the Time, Clifford's ability to bring deeply personal stories to life was admired by many.

Born into a musical family, Clifford's father was a symphony conductor and his mother a concert cellist. His brother, Bryan, is a respected figure in the music industry, and Clifford's early exposure to music legends like Herbie Hancock, Miles Davis, and Neil Young helped shape his deep appreciation for the arts.

Most recently, Clifford co-founded Broadway For Autism with Shannon Penrod and Dana Meller, an organization dedicated to creating inclusive arts education opportunities for individuals on the autism spectrum. In 2023, Clifford was featured in Marc Saltarelli’s documentary Studio One Forever, alongside Chita Rivera, Bruce Vilanch, and Sam Harris.

Clifford Bell's passion, generosity, and remarkable contributions to the world of entertainment will not be forgotten. He leaves behind a legacy of creativity, kindness, and a profound love for the performing arts.