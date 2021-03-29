Clarke Peters Will Star in THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH

Tony-nominated actor, writer, and director Clarke Peters has joined the cast of "The Man Who Fell To Earth" on Showtime!

The cast of the drama series also includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris and Jimmi Simpson.

"The Man Who Fell to Earth" is based on the 1976 film starring David Bowie and the original novel by Walter Tevis. It follows a new alien character (Ejiofor) who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future, according to Deadline.

In the series, Peters will play Josiah Falls, patriarch of the Falls family, father of Justin Falls (Harris) and a gifted scientist and engineer whose surprising relationship with Ejiofor's alien brings about the next step in human evolution.

Peters was nominated for a Tony for writing the 1990 revue "Five Guys Named Moe." His stage work as an actor includes roles in "Chicago," "Porgy & Bess," "Chess," and the 2010 UK production of his own "Five Guys Named Moe."

He's best known for playing Lester Freamon on "The Wire."