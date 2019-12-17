Claire Foy and Matt Smith Will Bring LUNGS to the Brooklyn Academy of Music
Claire Foy and Matt Smith will bring the West End play Lungs to New York next year, according to Deadline.
Matthew Warchus directs this staging of Duncan MacMillan's play, which had a sold-out run at London's Old Vic.
Lungs will be presented at Brooklyn Academy Of Music's Harvey Theater for a limited run from March 25 - April 19, 2020.
Read more on Deadline.
The ice caps are melting, there's overpopulation, political unrest; everything's going to hell in a handbasket - why on earth would someone bring a baby into this world? In Duncan MacMillan's hilarious emotional rollercoaster of a play, a couple wrestle with our planet's biggest dilemmas.
Read the reviews for the London production of Lungs here and check out rehearsal photos here!
