Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For LUNGS at the Old Vic, Starring Claire Foy and Matt Smith

Duncan Macmillan's Lungs is directed by Matthew Warchus and stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith. The show has previews from 14 October.

'I could fly to New York and back every day for seven years and still not leave a carbon footprint as big as if I have a child. Ten thousand tonnes of CO2. That's the weight of the Eiffel Tower. I'd be giving birth to the Eiffel Tower'

The ice caps are melting, there's overpopulation, political unrest; everything's going to hell in a handcart - why on earth would someone bring a baby into this world?

Directed by Matthew Warchus, Claire Foy and Matt Smith make their Old Vic debuts in Duncan Macmillan's hilarious emotional rollercoaster of a play, as a couple wrestle with our planet's biggest dilemmas.

