Review Roundup: LUNGS at the Old Vic - What Did the Critics Think?

Duncan MacMillan's Lungs is directed by Matthew Warchus and stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith. The show began previews on 14 October.

The ice caps are melting, there's overpopulation, political unrest; everything's going to hell in a handcart - why on earth would someone bring a baby into this world?

Directed by Matthew Warchus, Claire Foy and Matt Smith make their Old Vic debuts in Duncan MacMillan's hilarious emotional rollercoaster of a play, as a couple wrestle with our planet's biggest dilemmas.

Let's see what the critics are saying...

Arifa Akbar, The Guardian: Scenes cut away and change seamlessly so that day turns to night within seconds, a row turns into a sex scene, a breakup into a reunion. Foy and Smith manage the switches of mood and tone with a virtuosity that verges on ostentatious, and there are very few off-moments in pace. It is only the last sequence, in which times speeds up and characters, present and imagined, grow up, age or die within seconds, which feels rushed, gimmicky and riddled with cliche.

Nick Curtis, Evening Standard: The play tails off into a perfunctory epilogue that brings the couple's story to a conclusion. Again, it doesn't matter. Those lucky enough to secure a ticket to Lungs can revel in an acting masterclass from a perfect stage partnership.

Sarah Crompton, What's On Stage: There couldn't be a more timely play than Lungs, yet it was written ten years ago. Duncan MacMillan's two-hander is a clever, darting thing, and in the hands of Claire Foy and Matt Smith - reunited for the first time since they played the Queen and Prince Philip in The Crown - it is a bit of a wonder.

Tim Bano, The Stage: Even if Macmillan's play gets a bit irritating in its iterations of liberal, middle-class hand-wringing, there are many, many killer lines and, in its entirety, Lungs is a thrilling meeting of head and heart.

Dominic Cavendish, The Telegraph: Both actors cope brilliantly with the technical and tonal challenges, although the scripted-sounded nature of their verbal emissions can irk and the characters are more like talking predicaments than fully rounded personae. Foy shines brightest, her thinking aloud exhilarating in its runaway force. Smith - seemingly unaged since his Dr Who prime, flexing action-man limbs, even performing press-ups - is good at glinting tenderness, ardency and sheepishness (there are philandering parallels to Philip). I'd love to see him tackle Hamlet before it's too late, but "to breed or not to breed" is a question that couldn't be more timely in this era of XR-led doomsdayism. Go, but maybe plant a tree by way of damage-limitation afterwards.

Chris Omaweng, LondonTheatre1: Foy and Smith are perfectly cast - not even having seen a single episode of the Netflix series The Crown I can nonetheless see why they are held in such high regard by their many fans and followers. With only minimal sound effects throughout, the audience is engaged and captivated in their story and the decision-making processes involved as they consider whether their futures on both a global and personal level. Foy's character is strangely loveable, in that she rarely stops talking, constantly relating her own circumstances (or potential future circumstances) to the world at large. Almost any other motormouth would be at least a little irritating eventually. Not her. Smith, too, is compelling, displaying an equally varied range of emotions from euphoria to despair and practically everything in between.

Thomas Shaw, Go Tech Daily: Foy and Smith perform this two-handed after sharpening their chemistry in Netflix series The Crown, and it is a feat that they are not determined by those roles. These characters are immediately convincing as a trendy young couple arguing in an Ikea row: she is a PhD student in dungarees and rolled up shirt sleeves, he is a new man in Nike trainers and nods to her pursuit. Their rat-a-tat repartee of the early scenes is sharp and funny, but also hectic, and the drama gathers forces while it slows down and introduces silence.

