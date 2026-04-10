Claims Conference & Museum of Jewish Heritage Launch Global Holocaust Film Series

The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany and the Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust will present a global film series in commemoration of Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The initiative will feature a lineup of films supported by the Claims Conference, focusing on stories of survival, resistance, and rebuilding. Screenings will take place across multiple international cities, including New York, Berlin, and Frankfurt.

The series will run from April 13 through April 20, 2026, with events held across all five boroughs of New York City as well as in Germany. The program will open in New York at the Museum of Jewish Heritage with a screening event on April 14, followed by a panel discussion with filmmakers and a Holocaust survivor.

The inaugural theme, “Strength of Courage,” will highlight individuals whose experiences reflect resilience during and after World War II. Films in the series will feature figures including Elie Wiesel, Hannah Arendt, and Art Spiegelman, with programming designed to engage contemporary audiences through cinematic storytelling.

In New York, screenings will be moderated by journalists and media figures including Aaron Katersky, Chuck Todd, Adam Kuperstein, Jodi Rudoren, and Neil Rosen. Panel discussions will include filmmakers, historians, and Holocaust survivors such as Michael Berenbaum, Annette Insdorf, Roger Berkowitz, Jennifer Rich, Catherine Winters-Michaud, Alice Ginsburg, Halina Birenbaum, Gabriella Major, and Asher Matathias.

International programming will include events in Berlin featuring filmmakers and survivors, and in Frankfurt in partnership with the Jewish Community of Frankfurt. The series will include panel discussions with scholars and community leaders, alongside participation from Holocaust survivors sharing their experiences.

Screenings are free with registration. Additional information and registration details are available at claimscon.org/strength.