Cirque du Soleil Lays Off 95% of Staff
Cirque du Soleil has been announcing closures of performances throughout the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, according to Deadline, the company has temporarily laid off 95% of its staff due to the cancellations.
The job cuts include over 4,000, according to a statement made by the company. They are hoping to "rebuild once the global crisis subsides."
The most recent Cirque du Soleil cancellations included all of its shows in Las Vegas. The company has now shut down all 44 of its productions around the world.
"It is the most difficult day in Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group history," said Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. "We're deeply saddened by the dramatic measures taken today, as the temporary layoff includes many hardworking, dedicated people. Unfortunately, this decision is our only option as we are forced to position ourselves to weather this storm and prepare for eventual re-openings."
