Cirque du Soleil Files for Bankruptcy Protection

The Financial Post has reported that Cirque du Soleil has files for bankruptcy protection after the global pandemic has forced the company to close 44 productions.

The company requested court protection through the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act in Canada. Application under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act will be heard by the Quebec Superior Court Tuesday.

Due to the pandemic, Cirque du Soleil laid off 4,679 employee, around 95% its workforce on March 19.

