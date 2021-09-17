Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Circle Theatre Presents HAIR

Get $5 off your HAIR tickets!

Sep. 17, 2021  

Circle Theatre Presents HAIR

HAIR, directed by Jolene Frankey, celebrates the '60s counterculture in all its barefoot, long-haired, bell-bottomed, beaded and fringed glory while exploring the ideas of identity, community, global responsibility, and peace. HAIR remains as relevant as ever as it examines what it means to be a young person in a changing world.

Take advantage of this special Broadway World offer!

Use Promo Code:
BROADWAYHAIR

Get $5 off your HAIR tickets!

Circle Theatre
Tickets & Details HERE or call us at 616.456.6656

Box Office
1703 Robinson Rd. SE, Grand Rapids, MI


