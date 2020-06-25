Christopher Sieber, Telly Leung, Crystal Monee Hall, Gary Adler, Join This Week's Empathy Concert

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Elliott Masie & Telly Leung are hosting the 13th weekly one-hour Empathy Concert on Friday June 26th from 4 pm to 5 pm EDT, addressing Empathy from learning and business groups. This week's Concert will feature Broadway Stars Crystal Monee Hall, Gary Adler, Christopher Sieber, and Co-Host Telly Leung.

Join Learning Leaders and Broadway Performers in an uplifting and focused hour dedicated to the challenges of Empathy in Times of Ambiguity and Change. Reserve a space here: https://www.masie.com/empathy626

The Empathy event will also celebrate Pride Month, with Elliott Masie and guests honoring Pride with interactive performances during the Concert.

Songs for Right Now from Broadway Artists:

Crystal Monee Hall, a singer, songwriter, and actress with roles on Broadway (RENT) and featured vocalist on Saturday Night Live. She has toured with Mickey Hart (Grateful Dead) and appeared on HBO's High Maintenance.

Gary Adler, composer and musical director (Avenue Q and Altar Boyz). He was nominated for the Drama Desk Award and has written songs for the Disney Channel. Gary will be performing a live instrumental arrangement focused on Empathy.

Christopher Sieber, Star of The Prom, Chicago, La Cage aux Folles, Shrek the Musical, and Spamalot.

Telly Leung, co-host, is both a Broadway Star (Aladdin, Allegiance, and Glee) and a producer of Learning focused shows and experiences. Telly will highlight the importance of Pride Month, which marks the 50th anniversary of the NYC Pride March.

Elliott Masie will also be leading an interactive conversation and poll on approaches to Empathy as workforces experience these times of ambiguity, challenges, and changes. You will hear the perspectives of learning leaders as they organize learning and engagement approaches that focus on Empathy.

Empathy that is authentic is a key tool in moving to the next chapters of our lives, society, and organizations. This will be an experience that will move you and your colleagues as words, perceptions, and songs bring us together in a key discussion.

Please take one hour and be part of a unique, high-energy program. There is a limit of 3,000 live spaces on this free video session.

Empathy Concert, Friday, June 26th 4 pm to 5 pm. Reserve a space at https://www.masie.com/empathy626

