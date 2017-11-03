Christopher Fitzgerald, Rebecca Naomi Jones & More Lead I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE Reading

Just last month, an industry-only staged reading of the 1962 musical I Can Get It For You Wholesale, based on the best-selling Jerome Weidman took place. The musical has a score by Harold Rome (Fanny, Wish You Were Here, Destry Rides Again), book by Jerome Weidman (Fiorello!), revised book by John Weidman (Assassins, Pacific Overtures, Contact), music direction by David Chase (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Nice Work If You Can Get It), and direction by Trip Cullman (Six Degrees of Separation, Significant Other).



The cast included: Katie Rose Clarke, Nick Cordero, Alex Dreier, Christopher Fitzgerald, Santino Fontana, Adam Grupper,Beth Leavel, Caissie Levy, Lindsay Mendez, Matthew Risch, Steve Rosen, Stephanie Rothenberg, Luke Smith, Kevin Worley and Rebecca Naomi Jones (playing the role that Barbra Streisand made her Broadway debut with in 1962).



Many readings have gone on to be fully produced on Roundabout stages, including The Man Who Came to Dinner, Design for Living, The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin and Speech & Debate. Technical rehearsal viewings have been offered for productions of Holiday Inn, Noises Off, and On the Twentieth Century.

There is no word yet on whether this project will continue past beyond this reading.





Related Articles