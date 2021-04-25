Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Christman Opera Company Announces A Concert To Benefit The American Prize

The program will feature mezzo-soprano Madison Marie McIntosh with Maestro Gregory Ritchey at the piano.

Apr. 25, 2021  

Christman Opera Company has announced A Concert to Benefit The American Prize. The concert will be live streamed on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 7:00 PM (ET).

The program will feature mezzo-soprano Madison Marie McIntosh with Maestro Gregory Ritchey at the piano. They are premiering works by Theodore Christman, Antonio Covello, Ted Ganger, Michael Polo, Kevin Scott, Amy Scurria, Myron Silberstein, and Webster Young.

Ms. McIntosh was the 2020 Winner of The American Prize in Vocal Performance - The Friedrich & Virginia Schorr Memorial Awards, in the women's professional opera division.

The American Prize was founded by David (Volosin) Katz in 2010. It is the nation's most comprehensive series of competitions that evaluate, recognize, and reward the best performers, composers, conductors, ensembles, and directors in the United States.

The link to ZOOM will be available, at no charge, by registering through TicketLeap at:

https://christman-opera-company.ticketleap.com/concert-to-benefit-tap/

Donations to help support the mission of The American Prize will be greatly appreciated:

http://www.theamericanprize.org/Donate.html


