Chita Rivera, Laura Benanti, George Salazar, and More Join the Lineup For TheaterWorksUSA Fall Benefit

Connecting the Dots will stream exclusively online on Thursday, October 8, at 7:00 p.m. EST on Broadway On Demand.

TheaterWorksUSA has announced more stars joining the lineup of its Connecting the Dots fall benefit.

The lineup will now include Chita Rivera, Laura Benanti, Joe Iconis, George Salazar, and more!

TheaterWorksUSA presents the Connecting the Dots fall benefit to highlight twin brothers Paul and Peter H. Reynolds who have made outstanding contributions in art and education that exemplify the heart of TheaterWorksUSA's vision: connecting young people to story and art in a way that resonates for generations.

The lineup also includes Stephen Schwartz, the Broadway company of The Lightning Thief, Alex Timbers, Stephen Brackett, Joe Tracz, Robert Rokicki, Jelani Alladin, Ben Wexler, Becky Ann and Dylan Baker, Susan Egan, Jenn Gambatese, Richard Kind, Pasek and Paul, Schele Williams, Karen Ziemba, stage managers Kenneth J.McGee, Ira Mont and Jill Cordle, and Nell Benjamin and Laurence O'Keefe.

The event will honor creativity champions and award-winning author/illustrators Paul and Peter H. Reynolds of FableVision Learning and International Dot Day for their outstanding contributions to the educational and cultural development of young people around the world.

The evening will also include appearances and presentations by extraordinary theater artists, as well as noteworthy performances from George Salazar with a special cameo from Joe Iconis, Chuck, Eddie, and Lilli Cooper, Jalynn Steele, Quentin Darrington, Saint Aubyn, Terence Archie, and Cicily Daniels. Admission to the main programming is by donation ($25 per ticket suggested).

VIP tickets to an exclusive pre-show experience are available as well. Benefits for VIP ticket holders include a shared luxury cocktail recipe crafted by sponsor American Whiskey, and a surprise guest from the food and television world who will appear only at the VIP pre-show event. Participants are welcome to live tweet and engage online as they experience each event using the hashtag #TWUSA.

