Chita Rivera Joins QUARANTINE CABARET AND COCKTAILS July 30th

Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails, produced and hosted by entertainer and LML Music founder, Lee Lessack, and actor and frequent SNL regular, Robert Bannon, made its debut during isolation on YouTube sixteen weeks ago.

On Thursday, July 30th, Broadway star Chita Rivera joins Lee and Robert for what will surely be a memorable evening. In addition, the special guest host is the hilarious Michael Orland ("American Idol"), and Chita's daughter, Tony nominee, Lisa Mordente.

You can log on at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpaQ7rqjVs8TF-EN2s2qSTA

A theatrical icon and one of Broadway's greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice and received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. Her most treasured production - her daughter - singer/dancer/choreographer Lisa Mordente, will going Chita, guest host Michael Orland, Lee and Robert.



Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails recently hosted the entire iconic, original cast of Side Show. Other guests have included Patrick Page and Paige Davis, Hayden Tee and Akina Maria direct from Down Under, Ari Afsar, Bryan Terrell Clark, Blaine Krauss and Nick Adams, Eden Espinoza, Mandy Gonzalez, Matt Gould, Jonathan Hawkins, Adam Jacobs, Michael Londra, Maude Maggart, Griffin Matthews, Amanda McBroom, Adam Pascal, Stephen Schwartz, Jessica Vosk, Max von Essen, Susan Werner, Nita Whitaker and many more.

A singer and actor who has appeared in many great American Musicals including The Music Man, Rent, Bye Bye Birdie, and Guys and Dolls, Robert Bannon is in the process of recording his debut CD on LML Music, "FROM A DISTANCE: THE MUSIC OF THE GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK." He has recorded the entire CD remotely (hence the name), with producer Bob Magnuson at the helm and arrangements by Tedd Firth.

Lee Lessack's graceful Lyric baritone have made him a shining star on the international concert scene. Billboard Magazine calls his singing "cabaret romanticism of a high order." Touring extensively in the United States and Europe to sold-out performances and having released eight recordings thus far, Lee has proven himself both as a performer and recording artist. He is currently re-releasing his highly acclaimed duets album, In Good Company (LMLMusic) and is celebrating the re-release by recording intimate interviews of his duet partners, including Amanda McBroom, Ann Hampton Callaway and Stephen Schwartz. The recording earned both a MAC Award and Bistro Award for Best Recording of the Year. You can see one of these interviews in every episode of Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails. Watch the eight-week sizzle recap of Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails here.

Photo of Chita Rivera by: Laura Marie Duncan

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You