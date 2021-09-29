Chickenshed NYC Announces Addition Of Drag Artist Marti Cummings To Chickenshed Players Show

Inclusive theatre company Chickenshed NYC has announced that renowned drag artist and political figure Marti Cummings will be joining the young people's cast of "'Twas the Night Before," an original musical performing this December at the 14th Street Y Theatre.

The show is planned as the culmination of a semester of classes and rehearsals by Chickenshed Players, the company's program for tweens and teens.

Cummings has sold out concerts at 54 Below, Lincoln Center's Big Apple Circus, and Dixon Place. Their album, A Very Mary Holiday features some of broadways brightest stars, including Tony Award winner Cady Huffman and Tony Award Nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega.

Artistic Director Cyndi Steele-Harrod said, "We held an amazing Chickenshed Players guest artist workshop with Marti and our students last year, while we were online, and we are excited to extend our relationship into the theatrical space with them in this live production."

"Marti is an inspirational, uplifting and empowering presence that we welcome at Chickenshed NYC" said President, Elaine Finkletaub. "And as a result of their involvement in the show, we are extending our registration deadline for Chickenshed Players to this Saturday, 2nd October so that more people can experience working alongside them in this unique opportunity",

Registration and details of all Chickenshed NYC programs can be found on the Chickenshed NYC website.

Chickenshed NYC is committed to including young people of all abilities and backgrounds. Payment plans, reduced fees and fee waivers are available. For more information, contact Ali@chickenshednyc.org.