Cheyenne Jackson, Jordan Fisher & More Will Take Part in BROADWAY FOREVER Pop-Up Concerts

The events will run on September 17th and September 24th, 2023.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

For the second consecutive year, NY Forever, in partnership with City National Bank and the New York City Department of Transportation will present Broadway Forever, a series of free, star-studded, pop-up concerts and community service activations, empowering New Yorkers across the city to build a better city for all. 

The events will run on September 17th at Plaza de Las Americas in Manhattan (651 West 175th Street) beginning at 11am and September 24th, 2023, at Lou Gehrig Plaza in the Bronx (East 161st Street, Grandview Place).

The summer concerts — free and open to all New Yorkers — will feature performances and appearances from Casey Cott (Broadway: Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Charity Angél Dawson (Broadway: Waitress), Jordan Fisher (Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen), Olivia Holt (Broadway: Chicago), Cheyenne Jackson (Broadway: Into The Woods), Christopher Jackson (Broadway: Hamilton), Alexis Michelle (RuPaul’s Drag Race) Adam Pascal (Broadway: Rent), Jelani Remy (Broadway: Back To The Future), as well as current cast members from & Juliet (Rachel Webb), Chicago (Lili Thomas), Harmony (Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, Steven Telsey), Here Lies Love (Aaron Alcaraz and Jaygee Macapugay), Moulin Rouge! The Musical (Jacqueline B. Arnold, Heather Makalani, David Merino and Kelsey Orem), and Some Like It Hot! (Kayla Pecchioni).

Additional talent will be announced soon. 

At both event dates, fans will have the opportunity to sign up for future community service opportunities in these neighborhoods, which will be coordinated by New York Cares and their partner organizations.

Specifically on September 24th, just a few blocks away from the concert location, volunteers will gather at 9 AM to revitalize Joyce Kilmer Park and Franz Siegel Park in the South Bronx. To register for this volunteer opportunity with NY Forever and The Bronx is Blooming, create a New York Cares volunteer account and reserve your spot here.

Broadway stars performing throughout New York City celebrate the creativity and resilience that is intrinsic to the city - and provide an opportunity to recognize the volunteers and community organizers who work hard to make New York a better place. The concerts will bring Broadway entertainment to DOT’s Public Space Programming, a city initiative that brings free activities to public spaces. 

"City National has supported the entertainment industry for seven decades, and we are excited to support NY Forever's free Broadway pop-up concerts in Manhattan and the Bronx," said Linda Duncombe, executive vice president and chief marketing, data and digital officer at City National Bank. "As Broadway continues its rebound, these concerts will help to inspire the next generation of New York artists and showcase world-class Broadway talent for the diverse audiences of New York City."

"NY Forever honors New York City's artists who shape its soul and the communities fueling its spirit," said Richard Mumby, founding board member of NY Forever. “We are thrilled to partner with City National Bank once again to bring Broadway Forever into two vibrant neighborhoods. These concerts merge some of Broadway's greatest talents with exciting community service activations, epitomizing our city's essence. We celebrate not just talent, but tenacity—saluting artists and the resilient community bonds that define us."

The events will be produced and staged by 6W Entertainment, with additional support from New York Cares and the Times Square Alliance.

ABOUT CITY NATIONAL BANK

With $95.4 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment, and trust services through 69 branches, including 21 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and Miami*. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $94.5 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of the world’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 17 million personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 27 other countries.

ABOUT NY FOREVER

NY Forever is a non-profit organization working to recapture faith and pride in New York by organizing and motivating New Yorkers from every borough and generation to participate in the city’s civic rebirth. It aims to support the well-being of our city by encouraging and facilitating New Yorkers to participate in gestures big and small. NY Forever is calling all New Yorkers to take the pledge and commit to New York's future.

ABOUT NYC DOT PUBLIC SPACES

NYC DOT’s Public Space Unit transforms New York City’s streets into vibrant public spaces through a variety of programs including Open Streets, Street Seats, and the NYC Plaza Program. High-need public spaces in Priority Investment Areas are supported through the Public Space Programing initiative which aims to bring free events, cultural, and educational activities to plazas and Open Streets.  



