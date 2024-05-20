Chelsea Music Festival 'Connecting The Dots' 15th Season Opens in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chelsea Music Festival celebrates its 15th season with nine evenings of concerts, conversation, and tastings with musicians, visual artists, chefs from June 21-29, 2024 - festival tickets are on sale now!

This summer Festival, led by Artistic Directors Melinda Lee Masur and Ken-David Masur presents "Connecting the Dots," which traces how music and art allow us to touch what seems intangible, repair what seems broken, and reimagine our interconnectedness with one another. The Festival will focus on the restorative powers of the arts as we examine ways that music and art both calm and reinvigorate the brain and nervous system. We will also explore together various neurological challenges and changes we can encounter in ourselves and our loved ones. Tickets range from $70-$85. For more information and ticketing, visit https://www.chelseamusicfestival.org/2024/connectingthedots.

Join us for Opening Night of our 15th season! Enjoy music that spans the centuries by composers including John Williams, Tebogo Monnakgotla, Clara Schumann, and Francis Poulenc alongside World Premiere performances by composers Nicky Sohn and Augusta Read Thomas as well as a solo piano performance by our 2024 Composer-in-Residence, Ania Vu. For more information and ticketing, visit https://www.chelseamusicfestival.org/2024/connectingthedots/events/15th-season-opening-night.

Featuring Aizuri Quartet, WindSync, and conductor Ken-David Masur with Festival artists, this concert takes place at our Opening Weekend Sponsor, Genesis House.

You won't want to miss this incredible LED-wrapped event space, which will showcase visuals created by Eric Bowers(Eye Fisher Studios) and Jonathan Rattner.

Reception to follow at Genesis House's on-site restaurant, Onjium with its distinctly curated Korean cuisine.

PROGRAM

Augusta Read Thomas (b. 1964) | Bebop Riddle #5 (2024, World Premiere)

Augusta Read Thomas (b. 1964) | Dancing Stars (2021)

Tebogo Monnakgotla (b. 1972) | Wooden Bodies (2018, US Premiere)

Augusta Read Thomas (b. 1964) | Clara's Ascent (2019)

Clara Schumann (1819-1896) | Die stille Lotosblume from Sechs Lieder, Op. 13 No. 6, arr. for string quartet by Miho Saegusa

Nicky Sohn (b. 1992) | A Night at Birdland (2024, World Premiere)

John Williams (b. 1932) | The Fabelmans (2022)

Ania Vu (b. 1994) | Against Time (2018)

Francis Poulenc (1899-1963) | Sextuor (1931-1932)

FEATURING

Aizuri Quartet

Violin | Miho Saegusa, Emma Frucht

Viola | Brian Hong

Cello | Caleb van der Swaagh

WindSync

Clarinet | Graeme Steele Johnson

Flute | Garrett Hudson

Oboe | Noah Kay

Bassoon | Kara LaMoure

Horn | Anni Hochhalter

Violin | Max Tan

Cello | Angela Lee

Clarinet | Yasmina Spiegelberg

Oboe | Amanda Hardy

Piano | Melinda Lee Masur, Ania Vu, Andrea Lam

Conductor | Ken-David Masur

*Program subject to change