Check Out Week 2 Submissions of #BwayWorldFanArt and Get Drawing For Week 3!
There are some insanely talented Broadway artists out there! Check out their artwork from week 2's favorite lyrics challenge.
This week's theme is: Favorite Duo!
We know being quarantined and social distancing can come with more downtime than we're used to, so why not spend it drawing? We'll be rounding up some of our favorite submissions each week and sharing them on our site and social channels!
Get to drawing!
#BwayWorldFanArt Week 2 theme: Favorite Lyrics!- sss (@55555554hhhhhhh) March 30, 2020
"Did I even make a sound?
Did I even make a sound?
It's like I never made a sound
Will I ever make a sound?"
in Waving Through a Window from Dear Evan Hansen hits really hard ??? @BroadwayWorld pic.twitter.com/CeLuFNuQtG
Turn it off! #bwayworldfanart #bookofmormon @bookofmormon @andrewrannells
A post shared by lauren (@doodly_doodly_doodly_doo) on Mar 18, 2020 at 9:17pm PDT
K. Howard is here and the funs begun! ?a?? a??a??a?? #nailart #handpaintednails #naildesigns #nailingbroadway #nailedit #broadwaynails #broadway #broadwaymusicals #theatre #musicaltheatre #fanart #painting #nyc #sixbroadway #sixthemusical #katherinehoward #sixqueens #sixfanart a??a??a??a??a??#bwayworldfanart a??a??a??a??a??a??a??a?? Made by @maddiejantzi
A post shared by Nailing Broadway (@nailingbroadway) on Feb 23, 2020 at 9:10am PST
•Flowers, I remember fields of flowers, soft beneath my heels• From yesterday's Quaran-stream, with the prompt "bloom". Gonna be posting a lot more 'cause my school is closed indefinitely.... . . . Tags: #springwillcomeagain #hadestown #fanart #musicaltheatre #broadway #playbillfanart #creativejournal #quarantober #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by Trini (@triniteascribbles) on Mar 24, 2020 at 6:43am PDT
I'm ready for my close pup... ??#SunsetBullevard #sunsetboulevard #musicaltheatrememes
A post shared by Melanie Bowditch (@theparodygirl) on Jan 16, 2020 at 3:29pm PST
I'LL MAAARCH MY BAAAND AND I'LL, I'LL BEAAAT MYY DRUUUMM??? I have my first day of college tomorrow and at first I was feeling extremely stressed and anxious but after a while I feel more Barbra Streisand during don't rain on my parade ?? summer might be over but I'm finally ready to start new things ;) #barbra #barbrastreisand #dontrainonmyparade #funnygirl #musical #musicals #broadway #hollywood #oldhollywood #movie #art #drawing #doodle #digitalart #sketch #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by Susana Lopez (@draw_susy_draw) on Aug 5, 2018 at 6:54pm PDT
When I saw that @officialbroadwayworld was hosting an art challenge, I was like, "Cool. Wish I could draw more things than just words." But when I saw that this week's #bwayworldfanart theme was LYRICS, my heart went ??? because words & lyrics are my art specialty! Me being the indecisive human being that I am, I chose my top 3 (plus 2 honorable mentions). In order: 1. "You never know how wonderful that smile could make someone feel." -@dearevanhansen I love this one because, especially with all that's going on in our world, it's important to remember that a smile can go a really long way. Yes, right now, we're all supposed to be practicing #socialdistancing (& a lot of us are under #quarantine with entire states in lockdown) but that doesn't mean you can't smile at whoever you're locked down with or over the phone at your loved ones. We need smiles NOW more than ever! 2. "Somewhere over the rainbow, bluebirds fly." -#WizardofOz A classic you can never go wrong with, I'm sure many of us are wishing for brighter days ahead. Maybe even wishing we could go over that rainbow into Oz with Dorothy herself. However, this is more than just a reminder of a daydream. It's a reminder that after the storm comes the rainbow! Boy, are we in one HELL of a storm right now. Which means that if all goes well, we are gonna end up with one HELL of a rainbow to follow. 3. "Is it being greedy to need somebody to see me & say my name?" -@beetlejuicebway As someone who often feels lonely & isolated, this quote resonates with me on a regular basis. However, with everything in lockdown, I feel like we can all relate to this one a little bit. Human beings are social by nature, which means that we only really thrive when we have the help & the presence of other human beings. I know I'm better when I have good people beside me. In this time, it's even more important to remember that we're #strongertogether. Also, that we need to check up on all of us with even the slightest streak of extroversion, since we're all going stir-crazy! (Cont. ?)
A post shared by Annie's Inspirations (@annies.inspirations) on Mar 24, 2020 at 4:16pm PDT
#bwayworldfanart Week 2: lyrics!! From Jagged Little Pill Song: smiling
A post shared by Stella Rose (@_artsrose_) on Mar 24, 2020 at 5:24pm PDT
Just saw that @officialbroadwayworld is featuring fan art...this weeks prompt is favorite lyrics...so here's mine! Those of you who know me, know what this song means to me...???? #bwayworldfanart #wicked #forgood #gumigirl
A post shared by Melissa Hundley (@meesaphoto) on Mar 24, 2020 at 10:32pm PDT
"Put on some makeup Turn up the eight-track I'm pulling the wig down from the shelf" -Wig in a box/Hedwig and the Angry Inch? I loved the prompt #lyricart @officialbroadwayworld #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by L (@b0rle) on Mar 25, 2020 at 11:59am PDT
"I wanna watch the world burn!" . So this is my way of participating in @officialbroadwayworld #bwayworldfanart and of course, I had to do the ONE AND ONLY: REGINA GEORGE! I had a lot of fun playing around with the fire, as well as the lighting and her pose as well. I'm really liking my style nowadays! . . . #drawings #art #drawing #draw #artist #artwork #illustration #artistsoninstagram #digitalart #arts #fanart #sketching #artoftheday #illustrator #draws #artsy #disneyplus #procreate #digitalart #digitalpainting #digitalillustration #procreate #procreateart #procreatedrawing #artistsoninstagram #drawthisinyourstyle #drawthiswiffwaffles #showmeyourillo #meangirls #meangirlsbroadway #meangirlstour #reginageorge
A post shared by Jayden (@just_a_typical_artist) on Mar 25, 2020 at 2:57pm PDT
A post shared by Muscial Addict (@rich.set.a.fire_) on Mar 25, 2020 at 8:05pm PDT
An AU where the letter were handwritten bc I thought it was a cute idea and I wanted to draw it this way? #bwayworldfanart #broadway #broadwaymusicals #broadwayworld #broadwaymusical #broadwayshow #musicals #musicaltheatre #musicaltheater #musicaltheaterlife #musicaltheaternerd #theater #theatre #theatrekid #theatrekids #dearevanhansen #dearevanhansenmusical #dearevanhansenedit #dearevanhansenbroadway #dearevanhansenart #dearevanhansencast #mikefaist #benplatt #willroland #connormurphy #sincerelyme #evanhansen #evanhansenfanart #connormurphyfanart #jaredkleinman
A post shared by Broadway.Fan (@theatre_nerdddd) on Mar 26, 2020 at 9:48am PDT
So another entry for #bwayworldfanart ? theme this week is "lyrics", which was pretty hard. But then I got this song stuck in my head for days and thought ok why not take the obvious. This way I could revive my childhood love Beetlejuice ? I've never drawn him tbh and this was fun. The clothes just killed me... Anyway, I guess it's quite obvious what line from the lyrics I chose... #artoftheday #art #artist #artistsoninstagram #artwork #illustration #sketch_daily #digital #digitalart #procreate #ipadpro #ipadart #fanart #broadway #musical #musicaltheatre #beetlejuice #lydia #bwayworldfanart #lyrics #saymyname @beetlejuicebway
A post shared by Franscesca Lane (@lobbylane) on Mar 26, 2020 at 3:58pm PDT
Big Fish the musical is underrated and deserves more recognition! This piece is based off of the song "Daffodils" from said musical, and it's part of an art challenge I'm doing for @officialbroadwayworld (swipe right) • • #bwayworldfanart #daffodils #bigfishthemusical #art #fanart #caligraphy #musicals #musicalart
A post shared by Leanne (@myth._art) on Mar 27, 2020 at 11:17am PDT
..nothing gonna wake you now. . . #springwillcomeagain . . #hadestown #eurydice #hadestowneurydice #evanoblezada #hasestownfanart #hadestownart #eurydicefanart #art #fanart #digital #digitalart #ibispaint #ibispaintx #drawing @hadestown @livevamaria . #bwayworldfanart - lyrics
A post shared by -Tilapia- (@c_art_tain) on Mar 22, 2020 at 4:48pm PDT
GLEN COCO. GLEN COCO. GLEN COCO. // Week 2 of #bwayworldfanart a?? // Tags: #yougoglencoco #glencoco #meangirls #meangirlsbway #meangirlsfanart #meangirlsbroadwayfanart #meangirlsbroadway #cadyheron #reginageorge #gretchenweiners #art #drawing #traditionalart #artist #artistsoninstagram #traditionaldrawing And.. None for Gretchen Weiners... BYE!
A post shared by working on owed art (@simonescribbles_) on Mar 28, 2020 at 10:29am PDT
?HAPPY WORLD THEATRE DAY? •"When I saw you all alone against the sky, It's like I'd known you all along. I knew you before we met, And I don't even know you yet." • Some Hadestown fan-art for the @officialbroadwayworld fan-art challenge! The theme this week is lyrics. Hadestown quickly became one of my favorite musicals. I fell in love with the music, the retelling of Greek mythology, and the message immediately after listening to it. The nail in the adoration coffin was seeing it on Broadway in October? Of the many fantastic songs, All I've Ever Known really resonated with me. These lyrics weren't in the very original song but added to the OBC. The first time I heard them, they touched my heart in such a way that tears sprang to my eyes. a??i?? • I haven't met my Orpheus yet. I have this feeling, this trust, that when we do meet, it'll be something like this and we'll both just know. I believe in soulmates, both romantic and platonic, and know that he is out there somewhere. Perhaps working on a song, or something of the nature, to bring light to this earth. I'm any way the wind blows right now, but one day, I'll come home with you ? (P. S. Orpheus, if you're reading this, PLEASE DON'T LOOK BACK. Trust me, I'm right by your side?) #hadestown #broadway #musicaltheatre #actor #walterkerrtheatre #nyc #love #lyrics #song #blackandwhite #typewriter #art #artsy #flowers #orpheus #eurydice #fanart #nerd #greek #mythology #greekmythology #history #orpheusandeurydice #soul #soulmate #alliveeverknown #musicaltheatre #theatre #play #catharsis #music
A post shared by Hazel James (@mshazeljames) on Mar 27, 2020 at 12:15pm PDT
To celebrate #worldtheatreday ? here is a little something inspired by probably my favorite musical ever @anastasiabway ? (swipe for a time lapse!) . . . #bwayworldfanart #playbillfanart #theatre #anastasiabroadway #anastasiathemusical #onceuponadecember #togetherinparis #broadway #procreate #lettering #handlettering #calligraphy #handwriting #throughthebook #handlettered #moderncalligraphy #quoteart
A post shared by Melanie Ahn (@through_the_book) on Mar 27, 2020 at 1:47pm PDT
Week 2 for @officialbroadwayworld ! This week was favorite lyrics, and I have so many favorite lyrics it was hard to choose, but I've been rewatching Legally Blonde lately and chose to do this! #bwayworldfanart • • • [Tags] #drawing #digitalart #digitalillustration #legallyblonde #legallyblondethemusical #legallyblondemusical #legallyblondefanart #legallyblondeart #ellewoods #laurabellbundy
A post shared by @ mayass.art on Mar 29, 2020 at 6:18pm PDT
Day 321 #BwayworldFanArt challenge : "Favorite Lyrics." I love so many lyrics, but this seemed apropos of this situation we find ourselves in and also to honor to the recently departed Terrence McNally who wrote the book for Kiss of the Spider Woman. #365DaysOfArt #art #artist #artistsoninstagram #artoninstagram #digitalart
A post shared by Jared (he/him) (@jaredrlopatin) on Mar 29, 2020 at 6:13pm PDT
"I have been blinded - I can't see a thing - Darkness fell on me" Bright Star is a masterpiece filled with meaningful lines that have made it by far my favorite musical to have worked on. No other show can make me cry and laugh on and off again like Bright Star. #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by Nora's Eyeballs (@my.eyeballs) on Mar 29, 2020 at 1:49pm PDT
| #BwayWorldFanArt | 2nd Week: Lyrics. Digital painting of Ben Crawford the actual Phantom in the Broadway production. Swipe for details . . . . @officialbroadwayworld @phantombway @crawdady21 @playbill @andrewlloydwebber @procreate @phantomopera . . . . #thephantomoftheopera #phantomoftheopera #bwayworldfanart #phantombway #phantomlondon #broadway #westend #andrewlloydwebber #musicaltheatre #phanart #fanart #fanartfriday #musicofthenight #illustration #illustrator #procreate #scketch #portrait #art #fandom #drawing #sketchbook #artistoninstagram #photoshop #digitalpainting #Erikdesler #christinedaae #masquerade #procreateart #raouldechagny
A post shared by Federica Grazioli (@the_icablu_art) on Mar 29, 2020 at 4:18am PDT
"Suddenly there's nothing in between Me & The Sky!" from #ComeFromAway... My submission for this weeks @officialbroadwayworld's #bwayworldfanart Lyrics theme! - - - - - - - @wecomefromaway @jenncolella @beverleybass @racheltucker01 @sankoffandhein #meandthesky #beverleybass #captbeverleybass #captainbeverlybass #bway #broadway #musicaltheatre #musicals #theatre #musical #gander #newfoundland #gandernewfoundland #canada #americanairlines #pilot #pilotlife #jenncolella #racheltucker #nyc #newyorkcity #newyork #bwaymusical #broadwaymusical #femalepilot
A post shared by ForTheLoveOfBroadway (@4theloveofbway) on Mar 29, 2020 at 1:59am PDT
Glinda the good #popular #bwayworldfanart #lyrics #week2 #defyinggravity #featuremeartists #art_daily #artdiscover #shiz #illustartionoftheday #picame #contemporaryart #contemporaryartcurator #delightgraphics #best_of_illustrations #dziewczynasołtysa #elphaba #glinda #wickedthemusical #wicked
A post shared by Maria Chiara Basile (@emmeci_illustration) on Mar 26, 2020 at 11:18pm PDT
Head Over Heels is one of my favorite shows- such an important message about love and acceptance ? This is my official entry for the #bwayworldfanart contest- this logo is made up of lyrics from the entire cast album
A post shared by @ wordsofbroadway on Mar 30, 2020 at 10:00pm PDT
Part 1/3 - I started listening to SIX, and it's so good so I decided to start a piece based on the lyrics "Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived"! The details are based off of the costumes in the musical, and everything is intentional. I've started with the first two words, and plan to update this as I go! • • #sixthemusical #bwayworldfanart #musicaltheatre #westend #divorcedbeheadeddieddivorcedbeheadedsurvived #art #fanart
A post shared by Leanne (@myth._art) on Mar 30, 2020 at 5:46pm PDT
My entry for this week's theme: favorite lyric! I really love "Voices in My Head" and the part with the Squip and Jeremy? *chefs kiss* The fact I already draw more cartoony digitally and draw side profiles weird is enough of a preface for this style change. #bwayworldfanart #bemorechill #bemorechillfanart #bemorechillmusical #bemorechillart #bemorechillbroadway #musicaltheatre #musicalfanart @officialbroadwayworld #digital_art #digitalart #digitalartist #digitalartwork #digitaldesign #digitaldrawing #digitalillustration #digitalpainting #digitalportrait #onlineart #tabletdrawing #tabletpainting
A post shared by the village idiot (@ripronnica) on Mar 30, 2020 at 12:30pm PDT
?I wish we'd met before. They convinced you life is war.? Theme: Lyrics ••• Hope I'm not late Heathers is off-broadway but imma still submit this. #bwayworldfanart ••• #heathers #heathersmusical #heathersfanart #veronicasawyer #jasondean #fanart #musicals #offbroadway #deadgirlwalking
A post shared by Mochiii (@bluehighlights_12) on Mar 30, 2020 at 7:45am PDT
Hey it's Alli I wanted to paint something with this iconic line so here it is ? ? ? ? #dearevanhansen #youwillbefound #milk #art #musicals #music #broadway #doesanybodyhaveamap #zoemurphy #blue #painting #dearevanhansenfanart #evanhansen #evanhansenfanart #connormurphy #yourenotalone #yourenotgoingtoschoolhighconnor #connormurphyfanart #paint #canvas #canvaspainting #canvasart #evanhansenart #dearevanhansenpainting #connorfinishedthemilk #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by ?? (@buttermilkarts) on Feb 16, 2020 at 2:47pm PST
