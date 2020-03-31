Check Out Week 2 Submissions of #BwayWorldFanArt and Get Drawing For Week 3!

There are some insanely talented Broadway artists out there! Check out their artwork from week 2's favorite lyrics challenge.

This week's theme is: Favorite Duo!

We know being quarantined and social distancing can come with more downtime than we're used to, so why not spend it drawing? We'll be rounding up some of our favorite submissions each week and sharing them on our site and social channels!

Get to drawing!

#BwayWorldFanArt Week 2 theme: Favorite Lyrics!

"Did I even make a sound?

Did I even make a sound?

It's like I never made a sound

Will I ever make a sound?"

in Waving Through a Window from Dear Evan Hansen hits really hard ??? @BroadwayWorld pic.twitter.com/CeLuFNuQtG - sss (@55555554hhhhhhh) March 30, 2020





