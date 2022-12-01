Check Out These Must-Watch Holiday Titles on BroadwayHD

It's time to get into the holiday spirit! From the awe-inspiring magic of The Nutcracker to the rollicking antics of A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong, BroadwayHD has a holiday title for everyone to enjoy. Visit www.broadwayhd.com to learn more.

1. The Nutcracker

The Royal Ballet's The Nutcracker is the quintessential Christmas ballet. When her nutcracker toy comes to life, young Clara is transported by the magician Drosselmeyer to a magical world of excitement and delight. Lauren Cuthbertson and Federico Bonelli dance the exquisite Sugar Plum Fairy and her Prince; Francesca Hayward and Alexander Campbell take the roles of Clara and the Nutcracker; and Gary Avis is the mysterious, kindly Drosselmeyer. This performance celebrated Peter Wright's 90th birthday and a production that has been in The Royal Ballet's repertory for more than thirty years. With sumptuous period designs, spellbinding stage effects and of course Tchaikovsky's iconic score, The Nutcracker continues to enchant audiences of all ages.

2. Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn

Based on the 1942 film of the same name, this Tony-nominated Broadway smash pairs Irving Berlin's iconic music with a heartwarming, unforgettable love story. Jim leaves the bright lights of show business behind to settle down on his farmhouse in Connecticut, but life just isn't the same without a bit of song and dance. Jim's luck takes a spectacular turn when he meets Linda, a spirited schoolteacher with talent to spare. Together they turn the farmhouse into a fabulous inn with dazzling performances to celebrate each holiday, from Thanksgiving to the Fourth of July. But when Jim's best friend Ted tries to lure Linda away to be his new dance partner in Hollywood, will Jim be able to salvage his latest chance at love?

3. A Christmas Carol

Kelsey Grammer brings Ebenezer Scrooge to life in this television musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic tale. During a Christmas Eve dream that evolves into nightmarish proportions, embittered and miserly Scrooge is visited by three Christmas Ghosts: Past, Present, and Future, who show him the life he has lived and the future consequences of that life. Seeking redemption, a penitent Scrooge promises to alter his life and to keep Christmas in his heart all year round.

4. All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914

The Western Front. Christmas. 1914. Out of the violence comes a silence, then a song. A German soldier steps into No Man's Land Singing "Stille Nacht." Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music and peace. This moving work recreates an astounding moment in history when Allied and German soldiers laid down their arms to celebrate the holiday together by trading carols, sharing food and drink, playing soccer and burying the dead. This remarkable story is told through the words of the great WWI poets, official war documents, diary entries and letters written by more than thirty WWI soldiers. The historic documents are woven together with iconic WWI songs and European Christmas carols to create a profound retelling of this extraordinary moment in history.

5. A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong

You've never seen A Christmas Carol like this! The Olivier Award-winning Mischief Theatre Company return to the small screen with their hilarious take on Dickens's famous festive fable. Blacklisted by the BBC after ruining Peter Pan, the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society do not take their ban lying down and force themselves back on the BBC by hijacking the jewel of the Christmas schedule, a live production of A Christmas Carol, staged by a professional cast. As the Cornley gang try to make the show work on television, they soon realize they are completely out of their depth, with no idea how to direct a live studio or handle the special effects. Worse still, their internal rivalries are revealed on television, while an angry professional cast tries to get back into the studio. This version of the classic Christmas tale will leave you laughing until the new year!

6. Fiddler On The Roof

Celebrating Hanukkah instead of Christmas? Make sure to stream Fiddler On The Roof, the iconic film adaptation of the Broadway musical starring Chaim Topol. Tevye is a poor milkman with five daughters living in the small village of Anatevka, whose townspeople cling to "Tradition" to preserve their way of life. When forces inside and outside the community begin to create change, how will Tevye and his family survive? This Oscar-winning adaptation features Bock and Harnick's timeless score ("If I Were A Rich Man," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," "Sunrise, Sunset," and more).