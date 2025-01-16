Chazz Palminteri's A BRONX TALE One-Man Show Film Sets Release Date

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Bronx Tale, Chazz Palminteri's one-man stage show, is coming to the screens. The filmed version of the autobiographical play has been acquired by Tribeca Films and, beginning January 28, will be released on digital platforms and in select theaters, Variety reports. This filmed version of the stage show premiered in 2024 on the opening night of DeNiro Con. A New York screening will be held on January 28 at the Quad Cinema, with Palminteri in attendance.

The original show made its world premiere in 1989 with Palminteri playing all 18 characters. It depicts his bruising childhood, which included the Bronx native witnessing a gangland killing when he was nine years old. After Robert De Niro attended a performance, he collaborated with Palminteri to adapt his story as a film. De Niro directed and starred in the 1993 movie, with Palminteri writing and starring as well.

He then moved the production to New York, where it played for four sold-out months and earned him nominations for the New York Outer Critics Circle for both acting and writing. Palminteri went on to perform the one-man version on Broadway in 2007 and the show would later be adapted as a musical with songs written by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater.

Born in 1952, Palmintieri grew up in a tough area of the Bronx and it gave young Calogero (Palminteri's given first name) the life lessons that would later prove very useful to his career. He started out pursuing his craft in studying at the Actor's Studio with Lee Strassberg. He appeared off-Broadway in the early 1980s while paying his dues as a singer in his own band. Chazz has more than 50 movies to his credit including The Usual Suspects, Bullets Over Broadway (Academy Award nomination), Analyze This, Hurlyburly, and Mulholland Falls. Watch a trailer for his one-man show below.