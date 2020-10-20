Charlotte D'Amboise and More Offer Dance Master Classes to Flip the Senate!

Join your favorite dancers and choreographers for master classes with FLIP IT!, an arts organization working to flip the Senate blue in the upcoming election.

Join your favorite dancers and choreographers for master classes with FLIP IT, an arts organization working to to unite the dance community in a nationwide effort to flip the Senate blue.

To raise funds, the group is offering dance master classes with star choreographers from Broadway and beyond to support Democratic senators in tight races to help bolster the future of the arts across the country.

So far, FLIP IT has hosted two weekends of classes featuring Tony Award-winning choreographers Sergio Trujillo and Jerry Mitchell, Broadway veteran JoAnn M. Hunter, Tony-nominee Charlotte D'Amboise and more!

All of the master classes are designed to foster the kind of artistic connection dancers have been sorely missing since March, as well as to inspire dancers to take action in a time when they may otherwise feel powerless to affect positive change.

FLIP IT springs from the profound notion that art and connection can be employed to make change and move the country toward a more equitable future.

By taking class with our masterful choreographers and donating toward the cause, you too can help FLIP IT. 100% of class proceeds go directly to Democratic Senate candidates.

Get full details about upcoming classes below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You