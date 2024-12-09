Charles Evered's CLASS to Have Industry Presentation at Open Jar

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GOTO GOTO Studio in association with Jay Michaels Global Communications llc will bring to New York an ï»¿industry presentation of the regional cast of Charles Evered's CLASS directed and starring Ben Atkinson with Eliza Banaszak to Open Jar Studios, 1601 Broadway, New York City, on Wednesday, April 9 at 1:30 and 5:00 p.m.

CLASS is in session: A mysterious young woman shows up in the studio of a prominent - yet jaded - acting teacher in NYC. Each armed with an agenda and an ego. What started as a battle of wills evolved into a unique and deeply moving relationship made up of love and respect. Surprise twists are presented with ingenious subtlety and razor sharp wit.

Ben Atkinson could not be prouder to bring Class to the city where the play is set, and to return to the role of Elliot. Ben has performed on both coasts, with credits including Diana of Dobson's and As You Like It with the Antaeus Theatre Company; the world premieres of Resolving Hedda at The Victory Theatre Center and An Actor's Carol (also by Class's playwright, Charles Evered) at the Hi-Desert Playhouse; and also worked alongside Class co-star Eliza Banaszak in Love and Information at Live Arts in Charlottesville. He is the founder and director of the Queen Charlotte's Villeins Shakespeare troupe in Charlottesville. Film credits include a number of short films and online series, as well as starring in the feature film, Ripple (2015) directed by Christian Everhard. When not on stage, Ben also produces video content for various platforms and organizations with his company GOTO GOTO Studio.

Eliza Banaszak is thrilled to revisit Class: A Play as Sarah. A student living in Charlottesville, Virginia, Eliza has appeared in numerous productions, including Ella in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella with Four County Players, Baker's Wife in Into The Woods with Live Arts Theater, and Mya in You Don't Know Jackshit About the Mothman at Live Arts Theater. In addition to acting, Eliza has directed Godspell at Albemarle High School, and The Rocky Horror Show at Piedmont Virginia Community College. They are particularly passionate about yoga, improvisation, and disability advocacy. When not on stage, Eliza enjoys working as a Party Princess with Character Connections, a character entertainment company in their hometown.