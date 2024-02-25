Character Breakdown: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Previews have officially begun for Water for Elephants- the new musical based on the beloved book by Sara Gruen. The new musical has a book by three-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice, a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. and is directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone.

In Water for Elephants, after losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

"Jacob Jankoski was studying to become a vet at Cornell University and follow in his father's footsteps when he looses both of his parents in the midst of the Great Depression," explained Grant Gustin. "He has nothing left and doesn't know what to do. So he goes west and ends up getting on a train that turns out to be a circus train."

"I play Marlena and she ran away with the circus at the age of 18 to pursue a life of love and her passion for animals," said Isabelle McCalla. "She is an equestrian who has an incredible gift of taming animals and communicating with them and healing them."

Watch below as the cast unpacks their characters and find out more about the new musical here!