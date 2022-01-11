Changes to Broadway During COVID-19 - FAQ

Broadway is back and better than ever! While some industry-wide changes might impact how you enjoy a show in 2022, or even how you get your tickets, theatre makers are working hard to ensure that Broadway theaters are safe destinations for audiences and staff alike.

How will those changes effect your Broadway experience? BroadwayWorld is here to answer all of your burning questions!

Is Broadway re-open yet?

Yes, Broadway shows have officially resumed performances following a 16 month+ shutdown brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic.

How do I know if my Broadway show is playing?

Because of strict COVID-19 protocols, some Broadway shows have occasionally been forced to cancel performances due to a lack of cast or crew. For an up-to-date list of which Broadway shows are running, visit: /broadway-this-week.cfm

How can I get a refund for my Broadway tickets?

If you are not feeling well or your plans change, your Broadway tickets are refundable through the Buy With Confidence program, which allows for flexible exchanges and refunds. Buy tickets now for any performance through April 30, 2022, and you can either refund or exchange your tickets into any other date until 48 hours before the performance. You may exchange an order up to three times and refund once per show per month.

What is the mask and vaccination policy on Broadway?

As of January 10, 2022, the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City have extended mask and vaccine requirements through April 30, 2022. The rule applies to audience members, as well as performers, backstage crew, and theatre staff, for all performances. Masks will continue to be required for audiences inside the theatre, except while actively eating or drinking in designated locations.

Which vaccines are acceptable to see a Broadway show?

Two doses of any "mix and match" combination of an FDA or WHO approved COVID-19 vaccine are acceptable to attend a Broadway show.

Can children attend Broadway shows?

Beginning January 29, children age 5 and older will need to be vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine. Guests age 18 and over must present a government-issued photo ID such as a driver's license or passport. Guests 12-17 may use a government-issued ID or school ID - no photo required. Guests ages 5 - 11 may enter the theatre only when accompanied by an adult who complies with the theatre's vaccination entry requirements.

Children under 5, when accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult may enter the theatre with one of the following: 1. A negative COVID-19 PCR test performed by a medical provider within 72 hours of the performance start time. The test results must clearly show the date and time of the test; OR 2. A negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time. The test results must clearly show the date and time of the test.

What are Broadway ticket sales like?

Since Broadway re-opened, shows have grossed over $350M with a total attendance of 2,756,209 guests. For up-to-date Broadway Grosses, visit: /grosses.cfm

Which Broadway shows have discounted tickets?

Many Broadway shows are offering discounted tickets to upcoming performances, especially in the winter months. Check out BroadwayWorld's discounts or get 2-for-1 tickets January 18 through February 13, 2022 through NYC Broadway Week.