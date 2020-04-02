Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Chad Kimball Opens Up About Testing Positive for COVID-19 on CBC's q Podcast With Tom Power
Chad Kimball was recently a guest on CBC's q podcast, hosted by Tom Power.
Chad spoke with Tom about testing positive for COVID-19.
Listen HERE.
Other guests on the episode included Patrick Stewart, Ben Gibbard, and Alyssa Bereznak.
Kimball's credits include: La Jolla/Seattle Repertory/Ford's Theatre: Come From Away (Kevin 1). Broadway: Memphis (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC noms); Lennon; Into the Woods; The Civil War; Good Vibrations. Off-Broadway: Finian's Rainbow; My Life With Albertine; Godspell; Murder in the First. Regional: Sweeney Todd; Baby; Chess; Little Fish. TV: "The Good Wife," "Wallflowers." Chad won a Bistro Award for his solo cabaret show.
