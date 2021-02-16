Celebrity Magician Wayne Alan Announces the Publication of his Book, MAGICIANS IN THE WHITE HOUSE

On President's Day, Wayne Alan, America's only World Champion Illusionist (FISM 1982) announced that his book, Magicians in the White House-Famous and Not So Famous Magicians Who Have Performed or Lived at the White House will be published on July 19, 2021. Mr. Alan has performed 13 ½ times at the iconic address,1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. He has entertained Presidents from both parties since 1975 at the most famous address in the world.

The book reveals that four Presidents were fans of magic or actual amateur magicians. The first President to invite a magician to perform at the White House was President Polk in the 1840's. He had Heimburger-Alexander the Conjurer perform, who was not an American. Both a CIA director who was a magician and a presidential speechwriter who was a magician performed at the White House. This unique and fascinating book will feature over 100 photographs, many never published before. The curtain is pulled back so that the reader will discover many interesting previously untold stories.

Wayne Alan shares inside knowledge and behind the scenes stories about magic shows and performers at the White House. He said, "In addition to using my own unique experiences and inside information in writing this book, I have also appreciated my many magical friends and colleagues from around the country who have shared their experiences performing at the White House with me. I know or have known personally 18 of the 39 magicians who are profiled in this book." Many of the greatest magicians of all time are featured, including from the past Houdini, Kellar and Dunninger and as well as from the more modern era which include Doug Henning, David Blaine and David Copperfield. Research was also conducted in thousands of newspaper articles, dozens of Presidential libraries, in nearly 100 books, plus numerous private collections.

Magicians in the White House-Famous and Not So Famous Magicians Who Have Performed or Lived at the White House will be published by Atlantic National Publishing who also published Mr. Alan's book Magical Meatless Meals-Famous Foods from Famous People and Places. He is the only magician to write a cookbook which was critically acclaimed and sold out its first printing in 2009.

Wayne Alan is a World Champion Illusionist and the only American to ever win the prestigious gold medal for grand illusion at FISM which is considered the International Olympics of Magic. The 1982 FISM was held in Lausanne, Switzerland. He has performed on national TV on Entertainment Tonight, MTV, Inside Edition, Good Morning America, ABC, NBC and CBS Network News programs. He's also appeared with Oprah Winfrey, Larry King and Maury Povich. He has acted as a consultant for magicians David Copperfield and Criss Angel. He may be the only magician in the world to own and operate his own historic theatre.

﻿Semiretired he purchased The Historic North Theatre in Danville, VA in 2012. The 1947 theatre with 500 seats including a full balcony was beautifully restored in 2005 with 3.5 million dollars. The theatre is known as America's Most Unique Theatre. He performs his magic and illusion show there about once a month.